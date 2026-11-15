WVU’s Rich Rodriguez Asks Fans To Keep The Faith Amid 23 Point Home Loss To Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers just lost 37-14 at home to a Kansas team that arrived in Morgantown with a 3-6 record. Fans have every reason to be frustrated, and Rich Rodriguez was asked afterward why they should show up for the final two games. His answer centered on progress, even after a Saturday that made that progress difficult to see.

His answer leaned on improvement, confidence and the belief that better football is coming. For supporters frustrated with what they have watched, that is a promise they will want to see backed up.

“We’re better than we were a year ago,” Rodriguez said, according to Spencer Ripchik. “We’re going to be better in three weeks than we were today. We’re going to be better in three months than we are today… This isn’t my first rodeo.”

Rodriguez believes he knows how to move this program forward. The harder part is convincing fans who want results rather than another explanation about the future. That gap between a coach’s confidence and a fan base’s patience is what makes this answer worth discussing.

Rich Rodriguez Makes His Case to WVU Fans

There is nothing unusual about a coach asking supporters to stick with his team. Rodriguez’s message was that West Virginia is improving and will continue to improve as the work adds up. He pointed to his experience as another reason to trust that process.

But fans are allowed to judge what they see on Saturdays. Saying the Mountaineers are better than a year ago does not make the current performances easier to accept. Improvement can be measurable and still fall short of what people hoped to see.

That is where the final line could land differently depending on who hears it. Some supporters might appreciate a coach sounding certain about his ability to fix things. Others might hear “This isn’t my first rodeo” and wonder when that experience will produce the consistency they are waiting for. The current vibe in Morgantown is the latter.

West Virginia Needs to Give Fans Something to Believe In

Rodriguez’s comments did not criticize fans for being disappointed. He was answering a question about why they should attend, and his response focused on where he believes the program is headed. There is a difference between expressing confidence and providing evidence that everyone will find convincing.

The Mountaineers still have an opportunity to influence that conversation. A sharper performance, fewer costly mistakes and a stronger finish would give supporters something tangible to carry into the offseason. Those things would do more for the mood than any phrase.

For now, Rodriguez is asking people to believe the next version of West Virginia will look better than this one. That is a message from the head coach, but it comes with an understandable response from frustrated fans. They have heard where he thinks the program is going, and now they want to see it.