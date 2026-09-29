WVU’s Running Back Situation Takes an Interesting Turn Ahead of Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers are getting some much-needed help at running back, and Rich Rodriguez has another experienced weapon to consider ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Iowa State.

Former Utah running back NaQuari Rogers has officially signed with WVU, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. With injuries creating concerns in the Mountaineers’ backfield, Rogers’ arrival comes at an important point in the season.

The signing follows last week’s news that Rogers received a preliminary injunction granting him a fifth year of college eligibility. West Virginia had already been linked to the former Utah standout, but his official signing represents another step toward getting him onto the field. His arrival gives Rodriguez additional depth as the Mountaineers attempt to rebound from their disappointing 41-24 loss to Oklahoma State.

Rogers is hardly an unfamiliar name to West Virginia fans. During Utah’s visit to Morgantown last season, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound running back rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries against the Mountaineers. Now, the same player who helped the Utes defeat WVU could have an opportunity to contribute to Rodriguez’s offense.

WVU’s New Running Back Brings Something Rich Rodriguez Could Use

What makes Rogers particularly interesting is his ability to finish drives. He rushed for 387 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns during the 2025 season, scoring in eight of Utah’s 13 games. His touchdown production tied for third in the Big 12, giving West Virginia an experienced option who has already demonstrated his value near the goal line.

Rogers also brings experience from previous stops at Campbell and New Mexico. He has accumulated 1,598 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns throughout his college career, making him considerably more experienced than a typical late-season addition. That background could become valuable if injuries continue to affect West Virginia’s running back rotation.

However, the biggest question is how quickly Rogers can get comfortable in Rodriguez’s offense. Learning a new system during the season is difficult, particularly with another conference matchup approaching. His availability against Iowa State has not been confirmed, and WVU fans should not assume he will immediately receive a significant workload.

Still, this is an intriguing addition for a team that cannot afford to let injuries derail its season. Cam Cook remains an important part of West Virginia’s rushing attack, but adding Rogers gives Rodriguez another potential contributor with proven Big 12 experience.

After watching Rogers produce against WVU last season, Mountaineers fans now have a reason to look forward to seeing what he can accomplish in their own backfield.