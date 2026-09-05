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What College Football Games Are on TV Today? Week 1 Schedule, How to Watch Guide

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LSU Football Hosts Press Conference Introducing New Head Coach Lane Kiffin
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BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: A video board inside of Tiger Stadium displays a welcome message for Lane Kiffin during a press conference where he is introduced as the new head football coach of the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

College Football is officially back! And while there have been matchups on the Week 1 slate since Thursday, Saturday, September 5 kicks off the main Week 1 schedule.

Almost every FBS team kicks off its schedule on Saturday, with the headlining game featuring the LSU Tigers taking on the Clemson Tigers.

Let’s get into some of the details of the top 25 teams, who they are playing, and how you can watch these teams on TV!

What Notable College Football Games Are on TV Today?

LSU Football Hosts Press Conference Introducing New Head Coach Lane Kiffin
GettyBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 01: A video board inside of Tiger Stadium displays a welcome message for Lane Kiffin during a press conference where he is introduced as the new head football coach of the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

As noted, there are so many college football games on TV today, but here’s a quick list of all the top 25 teams in the nation, who they are playing, and what channel you can watch them on.

Ohio State vs. Ball State 12:30 p.m. Big Ten Network
2 Oregon vs. Boise State 3:30 p.m. CBS / Paramount+
3 Georgia vs. Tennessee State 3 p.m. SEC+
4 Notre Dame No game Plays Wisconsin Sept. 6
5 Texas vs. Texas State 3:30 p.m. ESPN
6 Indiana vs. North Texas 12 p.m. FOX
7 Miami No game Played Stanford Sept. 4
8 Texas A&M vs. Missouri State 7 p.m. ESPN
9 Ole Miss No game Plays Louisville Sept. 6
10 Oklahoma No game Played UTEP Sept. 4
11 LSU vs. Clemson 7:30 p.m. ABC
12 Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian 7 p.m. FS1
Alabama vs. East Carolina 12 p.m. ABC
14 BYU vs. Utah Tech 8 p.m. ESPN+
15 USC No game Played Fresno State Sept. 4
16 Michigan vs. Western Michigan 7:30 p.m. NBC
17 Washington No game Plays Washington State Sept. 6
18 Penn State vs. Marshall 3:30 p.m. FS1
19 SMU No game Plays Florida State Sept. 7
20 Tennessee vs. Furman 3:30 p.m. SEC+
21 Utah No game Played Idaho Sept. 3
22 Iowa vs. Northern Illinois 4:15 p.m. Big Ten Network
23 Houston vs. Oregon State 12 p.m. ESPN
24 Louisville No game Plays Ole Miss Sept. 6
25 – Missouri Played AR-Pine Bluff on Thursday. 

Here are some of the biggest games on the slate, which are also noted about:

  • No. 2 Oregon vs. Boise State — 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+
  • No. 11 LSU vs. Clemson — 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • No. 5 Texas vs. Texas State — 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • No. 16 Michigan vs. Western Michigan — 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC
  • No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Missouri State — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • No. 18 Penn State vs. Marshall — 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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What College Football Games Are on TV Today? Week 1 Schedule, How to Watch Guide

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