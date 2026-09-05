What College Football Games Are on TV Today? Week 1 Schedule, How to Watch Guide

College Football is officially back! And while there have been matchups on the Week 1 slate since Thursday, Saturday, September 5 kicks off the main Week 1 schedule.

Almost every FBS team kicks off its schedule on Saturday, with the headlining game featuring the LSU Tigers taking on the Clemson Tigers.

Let’s get into some of the details of the top 25 teams, who they are playing, and how you can watch these teams on TV!

What Notable College Football Games Are on TV Today?

As noted, there are so many college football games on TV today, but here’s a quick list of all the top 25 teams in the nation, who they are playing, and what channel you can watch them on.

Ohio State vs. Ball State 12:30 p.m. Big Ten Network

2 Oregon vs. Boise State 3:30 p.m. CBS / Paramount+

3 Georgia vs. Tennessee State 3 p.m. SEC+

4 Notre Dame No game — Plays Wisconsin Sept. 6

5 Texas vs. Texas State 3:30 p.m. ESPN

6 Indiana vs. North Texas 12 p.m. FOX

7 Miami No game — Played Stanford Sept. 4

8 Texas A&M vs. Missouri State 7 p.m. ESPN

9 Ole Miss No game — Plays Louisville Sept. 6

10 Oklahoma No game — Played UTEP Sept. 4

11 LSU vs. Clemson 7:30 p.m. ABC

12 Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian 7 p.m. FS1

Alabama vs. East Carolina 12 p.m. ABC

14 BYU vs. Utah Tech 8 p.m. ESPN+

15 USC No game — Played Fresno State Sept. 4

16 Michigan vs. Western Michigan 7:30 p.m. NBC

17 Washington No game — Plays Washington State Sept. 6

18 Penn State vs. Marshall 3:30 p.m. FS1

19 SMU No game — Plays Florida State Sept. 7

20 Tennessee vs. Furman 3:30 p.m. SEC+

21 Utah No game — Played Idaho Sept. 3

22 Iowa vs. Northern Illinois 4:15 p.m. Big Ten Network

23 Houston vs. Oregon State 12 p.m. ESPN

24 Louisville No game — Plays Ole Miss Sept. 6

25 – Missouri Played AR-Pine Bluff on Thursday.

Here are some of the biggest games on the slate, which are also noted about: