What College Football Games Are on TV Today? Week 1 Schedule, How to Watch Guide

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: A video board inside of Tiger Stadium displays a welcome message for Lane Kiffin during a press conference where he is introduced as the new head football coach of the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)
College Football is officially back! And while there have been matchups on the Week 1 slate since Thursday, Saturday, September 5 kicks off the main Week 1 schedule.
Almost every FBS team kicks off its schedule on Saturday, with the headlining game featuring the LSU Tigers taking on the Clemson Tigers.
Let’s get into some of the details of the top 25 teams, who they are playing, and how you can watch these teams on TV!
What Notable College Football Games Are on TV Today?
As noted, there are so many college football games on TV today, but here’s a quick list of all the top 25 teams in the nation, who they are playing, and what channel you can watch them on.
Ohio State
vs. Ball State
12:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
2
Oregon
vs. Boise State
3:30 p.m.
CBS / Paramount+
3
Georgia
vs. Tennessee State
3 p.m.
SEC+
4
Notre Dame
No game
—
Plays Wisconsin Sept. 6
5
Texas
vs. Texas State
3:30 p.m.
ESPN
6
Indiana
vs. North Texas
12 p.m.
FOX
7
Miami
No game
—
Played Stanford Sept. 4
8
Texas A&M
vs. Missouri State
7 p.m.
ESPN
9
Ole Miss
No game
—
Plays Louisville Sept. 6
10
Oklahoma
No game
—
Played UTEP Sept. 4
11
LSU
vs. Clemson
7:30 p.m.
ABC
12
Texas Tech
vs. Abilene Christian
7 p.m.
FS1
Alabama
vs. East Carolina
12 p.m.
ABC
14
BYU
vs. Utah Tech
8 p.m.
ESPN+
15
USC
No game
—
Played Fresno State Sept. 4
16
Michigan
vs. Western Michigan
7:30 p.m.
NBC
17
Washington
No game
—
Plays Washington State Sept. 6
18
Penn State
vs. Marshall
3:30 p.m.
FS1
19
SMU
No game
—
Plays Florida State Sept. 7
20
Tennessee
vs. Furman
3:30 p.m.
SEC+
21
Utah
No game
—
Played Idaho Sept. 3
22
Iowa
vs. Northern Illinois
4:15 p.m.
Big Ten Network
23
Houston
vs. Oregon State
12 p.m.
ESPN
24
Louisville
No game
—
Plays Ole Miss Sept. 6
25 – Missouri Played AR-Pine Bluff on Thursday.
Here are some of the biggest games on the slate, which are also noted about:
No. 2 Oregon vs. Boise State — 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+
No. 11 LSU vs. Clemson — 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
No. 5 Texas vs. Texas State — 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 16 Michigan vs. Western Michigan — 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC
No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Missouri State — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 18 Penn State vs. Marshall — 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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College Football is officially back! And while there have been matchups on the Week 1 slate since Thursday, Saturday, September 5 kicks off the main Week 1 schedule. Almost every FBS team kicks off its schedule on Saturday, with the headlining game featuring the LSU Tigers taking on the Clemson Tigers. Let’s get into some […]
What College Football Games Are on TV Today? Week 1 Schedule, How to Watch Guide