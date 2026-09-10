What Does Drastic Change in Jersey Price Signal About Shedeur Sanders’ Future?

Is Shedeur Sanders’ time in Cleveland about to be over? Even though he wasn’t named the Browns‘ starting quarterback for Week 1, most assumed he would still find his way to the field at some point and get at least one more shot to impress management. But maybe that’s not actually the case, at least it might not be if the price of his jersey is any indication about his future.

Why Are Shedeur Sanders Jerseys Now Listed on Clearance?!

As of Thursday, Sept. 10, Sanders’ No. 2 Browns jersey has been moved to the clearance section of the popular merchandise site Fanatics. Fans can purchase an authentic Sanders jersey for just $39.99, a drastic drop off from the regular price of $149.99, which also remains the price for a Deshaun Watson jersey and even fellow 2025 draft pick Dillon Gabriel, place below Sanders on the team’s depth chart.

Most of the Shedeur Sanders apparel/merch has been placed on clearance at Fanatics. Not a sitewide sale or anything. Just Sanders stuff. I asked Fanatics why. Will report back. https://t.co/3d2jbRLzMk — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 10, 2026

Did this happen because someone at Fanatics, a pretty pipped in company, knows Sanders is about to be traded? Did Sanders maybe even ask out after failing to win the offseason competition against Watson? Is it maybe even an error and all of the speculation is foolish? Every possibility seems to be on the board right now, although the price decrease has led to fans assuming they may never see Sanders in a Browns uniform in a game again.

Sanders’ Mistakes Overshadowed His Rookie Season

So IF Sanders’ days in Cleveland are numbered, his 2025 rookie season will create a big “what if” story for the franchise. Cleveland’s fifth round pick appeared in eight games, making seven starts as a rookie. He went 3-4 when leading the Browns. Sanders did throw for 1,400 yards, granted only completed 56.6% of his passes. He also threw seven touchdowns, but canceled those out with 10 interceptions. He even showed some mobility, running for 169 yards and scoring a touchdown on the ground. However, he fumbled twice and lost one for 11 total turnovers.

Sanders Was Controversially Honored By Colorado

Prior to entering the NFL following his fall in the draft, Sanders finished out his college career with a 9-4 record for Colorado in 2024. He completed 74.0% of his passing attempts while throwing for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 picks. His senior season was a nice rebound from a tough 4-7 campaign in 2023, one that saw him throw for 3,230 yards with 27 scores and only three interceptions. Sanders spent his first two college seasons in the FCS level at Jackson State.

Colorado did controversially honor Sanders by retiring his jersey number, recognition usually reserved for more accomplished players. Sanders lost the only bowl game he appeared in with the Buffaloes.

*It should be noted that Sanders wore No. 12 during his rookie season in the NFL and decided to switch to No. 2 in March, 2026.*