Where is Diego Pavia? Why Joe Fagnano is Playing QB for Ravens, not Vandy Legend

Diego Pavia, in an alternate universe, would be playing quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Instead, the Vanderbilt legend is nowhere to be found.

Pavia was in rookie minicamp with the Ravens. So was Joe Fagnano.

The former UConn QB is the one who is playing for Baltimore on Sunday. It could’ve been Pavia.

Where is Diego Pavia?

Pavia is an NFL free agent.

He didn’t make the Ravens. They kept Fagnano as their third quarterback over Pavia.

Since Pavia was cut, he hasn’t found another NFL team to sign him.

Why is Joe Fagnano Playing QB for Ravens?

Fagnano, who beat out Pavia for the QB3 job, began Sunday in Buffalo as the emergency third quarterback.

That means he can only get in the game if both quarterbacks ahead of him can’t continue.

Lamar Jackson left with a right thumb injury was ruled out.

Then Tyler Huntley, the backup, left with a right foot injury and was ruled out.

That brought Fagnano into the game.

In an alternate reality, it would’ve been Pavia who entered the game as the emergency QB3, and then after those injuries, it would’ve been Pavia making his NFL debut.

Diego Pavia UFL Update

Pavia looks to be pursuing a career in an alternate professional league, the UFL.

appreciate everyone reaching out with everything on my career. my agent @malkikawa and the UFL are currently in negotiations to make this happen! whatever team I end up at, I can promise you one thing- You will get everything I got 💯 — Diego Pavia (@diegopavia02) October 21, 2026

Pavia had previously shared a post on his Instagram Story that claimed that “politics” were the reason he wasn’t in the NFL right now.

It appears Pavia is taking a different path to prove himself.

He had a winding path to Vanderbilt, and even with the Commodores, Pavia had to prove himself at every turn.

Despite him getting a brief NFL opportunity, Pavia didn’t stick, and so he didn’t get a chance to play for the Ravens on Sunday. Fagnano had been too good in camp, holding off Pavia and changing what Pavia’s future looked like.