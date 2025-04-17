ESPN Legend Lee Corso’s Retirement Set: Who Will Replace Him?

Lee Corso’s retirement will leave a void in sports media.

The legendary ESPN college-football analyst and “College GameDay” panelist announced Thursday that he would no longer appear on the show. His final College GameDay appearance will be Aug. 30, about three weeks after he turns 90 on Aug. 7.

“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in a statement released by ESPN. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”

Corso has appeared on “GameDay” been an establishment on ESPN thanks to his now-famous headgear picks, where he dons the mascot head of the team he intends to pick. According to ESPN, Corso went 286-144 in his 430 career headgear predictions.

Corso overcame a stroke in 2009 and limited travel in the recent past but remained a fixture on TVs, and college campuses, across the nation as “GameDay” has only grown in popularity.

But the show must go on, which means someone will have the unenviable role of appearing alongside Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard on set. Here are a few potential suitors that could jump in.

Nick Saban

Why he would work: Saban is the most natural fit to fill Corso’s shoes, since he is already on GameDay each week as an analyst. Like Corso, who before television was a head football coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois, Saban is a college-football coach, which means he could provide a coach’s perspective alongside three ex-players in Herbstreit, Howard and McAfee.

Why he might not do it: Have you heard of Miss Terry, Saban’s wife? Can you really picture arguably the greatest coach in college-football history putting on a mascot head? Plus, does Saban, at 74 years old, really need to go on the road to be a part of the GameDay team?

Chances of replacing Corso: 8/10. He won’t jump into the headgear game. But “GameDay” viewers will probably see more of Saban on set starting this season.

Paul Finebaum

Why he would work: Like Corso, Finebaum clearly is an entertainer, and he is a fixture in the college-football world – especially in SEC country. He appears on ‘GameDay’ already and is well connected enough to provide insightful commentary and unique insights week-in and week-out.

Why he might not do it: Because GameDay doesn’t always go to the SEC, and he will turn 70 in July. Plus, unlike the loveably endearing Corso, Finebaum doesn’t have the type of affable personality to draw viewers. He’s more of a lightning rod.

Chances of replacing Corso: 7/10. Like Saban, expect to see more Finebaum on your TV in the fall.

Jesse Palmer

Why he would work: Palmer is a smooth analyst and has been a huge part of ESPN’s college-football coverage since 2007. He would follow the Herbstreit mold as an ultra-prepared former quarterback but also has enough personality – he was the original “Bachelor” and has hosted the show since 2021 – to keep up with the likes of McAfee and Howard.

Why he might not do it: Is he too much of a Herbstreit clone? This might work if Herbstreit took a step back from his role on “GameDay,” since he does call at least two football games per week – an NFL game on Prime and the marquee college matchup for ABC/ESPN. Plus, could ESPN really swing for two private jets to get Herbstreit and Palmer to each’s respective game?

Chances of replacing Corso: 5/10. Palmer makes a lot of sense. But he’s also very good in his role as ‘B’ booth color analyst.

It’s possible that ESPN will not replace Corso right away and instead bide its time with fill ins until it finds the proper candidate. We think the ideal replacement is:

Deion Sanders

Why he would work: There isn’t a bigger personality in all of college football, plus he has the coach and player perspective that could lend itself to analysis. Sanders is already on TV – he does GEICO commercials with Saban and co-hosts “We Got Time Today,” a talk show that airs on Tubi – and is even a Florida State graduate, like Corso.

Why he might not do it: He already has a job, head coach of Colorado, and is clearly good at it. He just signed $54 million contract that’ll keep him in Boulder through 2029, unless the NFL calls him – we could see him coaching either the Raiders, Cowboys or whichever team ultimately drafts his son, Shedeur.

Chances of replacing Corso: Now: 0/10. Later: 9/10. Sanders on ESPN makes way too much sense. It only feels like a matter of time.