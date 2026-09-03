Why Is the Colorado-Georgia Tech Game Delayed Today? When Will It Start?

College football is officially back, and the anticipation is palpable.

The most intriguing game on the slate Thursday night is without question taking place at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

However, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET, the stadium announced a delay as players began to warm up, forcing fans to clear out of the seats.

Why is the Game Delayed?

With rain pouring down, lightning in the area forced the game to a temporary suspension, according to both teams’ official social media accounts. They urged fans to “proceed to a vehicle” and said the stadium gates were closed.

Via Georgia Tech’s social media: “Lightning has been detected in the area of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Fans in the stadium, please seek shelter on the concourse. Fans outside of the venue, please proceed to a vehicle or well-built shelter. Gates are currently CLOSED.”

Lightning has been detected in the area of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Fans in the stadium, please seek shelter on the concourse. Fans outside of the venue, please proceed to a vehicle or well-built shelter. Gates are currently CLOSED.#StingEm 🐝 — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) September 3, 2026

When Will the Game Resume?

According to Kinsey Lee of Atlanta News First, the new expected start time for the matchup is 8:20 p.m. ET, allowing players to get their proper warmup time while only delaying the game by 20 minutes.

Both teams will look to begin the year on a high note.

“After lightning in the area, Georgia Tech and Colorado are going back out onto the field in two minutes. New start time @ 8:20,” Lee posted on X.