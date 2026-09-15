Virginia HC Tony Elliott Sends 70-Yard Warning About WVU QB Mike Hawkins Jr.

West Virginia quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. has needed only two games to give Virginia coach Tony Elliott something significant to prepare for.

The unbeaten Mountaineers will go on the road Saturday to face No. 25 Virginia in their first Power Four matchup of the season. West Virginia enters the matchup 2-0 after defeating Coastal Carolina and UT Martin, while Hawkins’ ability to create explosive plays with his legs has quickly become one of the defining elements of Rich Rodriguez’s offense.

Elliott made it clear this week that Virginia cannot afford even a small mistake against the West Virginia quarterback. His concern goes beyond Hawkins simply picking up enough yards to extend a drive. Elliott made these remarks via West Virginia Mountaineers on SI.

“Yeah, he’s a threat at any second to change the game and score,” Elliott said. “So, you got to do a great job of being assignment sound.”

Tony Elliott Sounds Alarm on Mike Hawkins Jr.

Hawkins showed exactly what Elliott is talking about during West Virginia’s 52-7 win over UT Martin. The Oklahoma transfer completed 5 of 7 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns while adding 96 rushing yards and two more scores on only six carries.

His biggest play came on a 71-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Hawkins has now rushed for 199 yards through his first two games at West Virginia after carrying 20 times for 103 yards in the season opener and following it with his explosive performance against UT Martin.

That home-run ability appears to be at the center of Virginia’s preparation. Elliott believes West Virginia’s offensive design can put defenders in difficult positions, but Hawkins is capable of turning one assignment mistake into much more than an ordinary successful play.

“They’re going to really challenge you from a preparation standpoint with the schemes that they do to make you play assignment sound football,” Elliott said. “And if you misfit something, it’s not like he’s going to go for five or seven, he’s going to go for 70.”

WVU Faces First Major Test Against No. 25 Virginia

Saturday should provide a much clearer indication of how dangerous Hawkins and the Mountaineers can be against Power Four competition. Virginia has allowed only 11 points through two games after beating NC State 34-8 and Norfolk State 59-3.

Hawkins arrived in Morgantown after two seasons at Oklahoma and immediately gave Rodriguez the dual-threat element he has traditionally valued at quarterback. Rodriguez said before the season that Hawkins “can run, and he can throw,” and his first two starts have provided evidence of both abilities.

The challenge changes considerably against a ranked Virginia team on the road. Hawkins will face a defense specifically preparing to prevent the explosive runs that have helped make him dangerous through West Virginia’s first two games.

Elliott’s message also reveals the respect Hawkins has already earned from WVU’s first Power Four opponent. Virginia knows one missed assignment might not simply cost five yards Saturday. It could cost 70. All eyes are on Hawkins.