Wyoming’s Tyler Hughes Injury Update is Bad News for QB Depth Chart

The Wyoming Cowboys are on a roll, in large part thanks to quarterback Tyler Hughes.

But their season might’ve just taken a turn for the worse with a new injury update about Hughes on Monday.

Heading into a key stretch of games, it looks like Wyoming might be without the dynamic Hughes. It’s a bad time for such injury news to drop.

Tyler Hughes Injury News

Wyoming head football coach Jay Sawvel spoke with reporters during his weekly Monday press conference and delivered some bad news.

Hughes “has a small fracture in his forearm,” Sawvel said.

The QB has a follow-up appointment on Monday, and the Cowboys are just hoping that he isn’t out for the season.

Sawvel called Hughes doubtful to play against UTEP this week.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel even weighed in, writing: “Significant news from Wyoming, which is 5-1 in the Mountain West and hosts first-place New Mexico on Nov. 20.”

Significant news from Wyoming, which is 5-1 in the Mountain West and hosts first-place New Mexico on Nov. 20. https://t.co/oehBlftf4G — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 9, 2026

Hughes is in his first year at Wyoming after transferring from William & Mary.

This season, Hughes has completed 62.4% of his passes for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns while rushing 113 times for 676 yards and six more TDs.

In Wyoming’s last four games, his rushing totals have been 92, 183, 146 and 71.

Without Hughes, the Cowboys’ offense simply has to look different.

Wyoming QB Depth Chart

Sawvel didn’t give away who the Cowboys would rely on if Hughes has to be out, instead naming two players.

“We’re not going to overly change what we do,” Sawvel said in his Monday presser. “… Everyone has a ton of confidence in Landon Sims. Everybody has a ton of confidence in Mason Drube.”

Sims began his college career at East Central Community College in Mississippi before coming to Wyoming ahead of the 2025 season.

This season, Sims is 1-for-6 passing (for a 25-yard touchdown) and has seven runs for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

Drube is a Wyoming native and began his college career with the Cowboys last fall.

This season, Drube has recorded just one offensive stat, a rushing attempt for 0 yards.

The usage so far would suggest Sims as the favorite to get the start against Utah this weekend if Hughes indeed cannot go. Wyoming is going to have to navigate this situation as best they can to put themselves in position to make noise in the Mountain West down the stretch.