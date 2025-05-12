Cooper Flagg’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Whoever wins the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is going to have the chance to select Cooper Flagg.

The nation learned of the superstar swingman’s prowess throughout his one season at Duke — especially during the NCAA Tournament. Flagg dominated, averaging a ridiculous 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over his lone season and helped the Blue Devils go 35-4.

But what else do you know about Flagg? Not much. Luckily, we’re here to help with five fast facts about Cooper Flagg and his family.

1. He Could Be The Best Player Ever From Maine

Perhaps the most interesting fact of Cooper Flagg’s backstory is where he came from.

Flagg may have finished his high-school career at Montverde Academy under legendary high-school coach Kevin Boyle. But Flagg hails from the Pine Tree State and is about to become just the third-ever NBA player from Maine — joining Jeff Turner and current Miami Heat guard/forward Duncan Robinson, each of whom also played high-school ball outside Maine.

Robinson is a useful member of the Heat, and Turner was a first-round pick who played 11 seasons for the Nets and Magic. But it won’t take much for Flagg to earn the honor of best basketball player from Maine.

2. His Family Can Hoop Too

The reason Flagg hails from the Pine Tree State is that’s where his basketball-playing parents both were in college. Flagg’s mom Kelly is perhaps the second-best basketball player in the family, since she scored more than 1,200 points as a member of Nokomis Regional High School then went to the University of Maine and was a captain of the basketball team there.

Still, the Flagg boys all can ball as well. His dad Ralph played junior-college ball in Maine, and his twin brother Ace is about to follow in his mom’s footsteps with the Black Bears in the fall. Flagg’s oldest brother Hunter also followed Kelly’s shoes by playing ball at Nokomis before the family moved to Florida to be close to Cooper and Ace.

3. They Are Avid Ronald McDonald House Supporters

Hunter was born at just 24 weeks, weighing just 1 pound, 11 ounces, and Cooper and Ace were each born prematurely as well. Kelly also lost a son, Ryder, at two days,.

The family has supported Ronald McDonald House since Hunter’s early birth, since the family stayed at the charity for 109 days while Hunter was in the hospital. They operate a website In Flagg We Trust where they sell shirts and raise money for the charity.

4. His Mom Has An Endorsement Deal

Cooper is a spokesperson for New Balance and Gatorade, and he chose New Balance for his shoe deal due to its factories based in Maine.

But Kelly also has an endorsement deal with Dr. Scholl’s, where she promotes the company’s famous shoe inserts.

5. His Brother Won Three State Titles in Three States

Cooper may be the best player to hail from Maine, but Ace has done something even his famous brother hasn’t.

Ace has won three state championships in three states after guiding Greensboro Day School to the state championship this year.

Though they are twins, Cooper skipped his senior year to go to Duke while Ace was a senior in high school. Cooper and Ace each won state titles at Nokomis and Monteverde, but Ace pushed GDS to its 13th North Carolina state title.