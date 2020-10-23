Barcelona’s Coutinho Added 4 Kilos of Muscle on Loan at Bayern

Philippe Coutinho has returned to Barcelona from Bayern Munich looking like a different player after winning the treble with the Bavarian giants.

The Brazilian has appeared full of confidence and been one of Barca’s best players so far in 2020-21, contributing two goals and two assists in five games in all competitions for Ronald Koeman’s men.

There’s no doubt that Coutinho looks a far fitter and stronger player than he did when he first arrived from Liverpool in January 2018.

Brazil fitness trainer Fábio Mahseredjian has revealed that Coutinho underwent an impressive physical transformation during his time with Bayern, as reported by Sport.

There’s a factor to keep in mind, Coutinho is a player very dedicated to the physical aspect of the game and now even more after his spell at Bayern where he put on five kilos in body weight, four of which being muscle mass. He improved a lot physically.

Coutinho used two physical trainers while with Bayern to improve his condition, and the hard work certainly paid off. The Brazilian won the Bundesliga, German Cup, and the Champions League with the German club.

The 28-year-old also appears to have forced his way back into the starting XI at the Camp Nou since returning to the club. Coutinho has featured in every game and is expected to start Saturday’s crunch Clasico clash.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Koeman Blocked Coutinho Exit

Koeman certainly appears to have faith in Coutinho and is the reason why the Brazilian is still at Barcelona, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Arsenal was keen on landing Coutinho in the summer transfer window until Koeman blocked the move, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

Before, Barca were considering to sell Philippe Coutinho and he was on the list to sell, so his agents were working to offer him to Tottenham, to Arsenal. Arsenal were really close and at the start of August, they were ready. But once Koeman arrived, he understood it was difficult to sign other players, for example Memphis Depay.

The Dutch coach’s decision to keep Coutinho looks a good call so far. The Brazilian struggled in his first spell with the club, before his loan move to Bayern, but looks ready to finally play a key role for the Catalan giants.

Coutinho Named in Brazil Squad

Coutinho has also impressed with the Brazil squad in qualifying for World Cup 2022. The Barcelona star was on target in the 5-0 win over Bolivia and also started the victory over Peru.

Manager Tite has called Coutinho up again for November qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Coutinho has spoken about his desire to work hard in order to be a hit for club and country in a recent interview with Sport.

If there is something that I learned in the last two years of my life, it is about the intensity of the game and the way I train, this is a fundamental aspect, and it is how Barcelona, ​​Bayern and the Seleçao are currently working. At Bayern I learned a lot about work, because they are very intense in training and a natural consequence is the evolution in the physical part, which I have really had, because you work a lot and I have worked a lot.

The forward’s next chance to shine is against Real Madrid on Saturday. Coutinho already knows what it’s like to score in El Clasico. He was on target in Barcelona’s 5-1 win over Los Blancos in October 2018.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s Pique Gives Explosive Interview Before El Clasico