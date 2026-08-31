Cowboys Add 307-Pound Super Bowl Champ Amid Roster Changes

The Dallas Cowboys have undergone some shocking upheaval on the roster in the last 24 hours, going back to their cuts to get down to 53 players and their trade for offensive lineman Broderick Jones from Pittsburgh. The team subsequently let go running backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah and kept them off the practice squad in unexpected moves, then surprised the whole league by cutting preseason star Joe Milton–maybe with an eye to getting him on the practice squad? But in addition to all of that, they brought in former Chiefs Super Bowl champ Wanya Morris.

In three seasons, the 6-foot-6, 307-pound Morris played 43 games for Kansas City, including 16 starts. He also played in two playoff games during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run in 2024. Morris had been a five-star recruit coming our of high school, and was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2023. He played both tackle spots and Tennessee and, later, Oklahoma, so he does have experience working both sides of the line.

Cowboys Signed Wanya Morris for Needed Tackle Depth

That’s significant because the Cowboys are concerningly short on depth at both tackle spots. Morris played primarily left tackle in his first two seasons with the Chiefs, but played more right tackle in 2025. In June, he was traded by the Chiefs to the Falcons for a sixth/seventh -round pick swap.

The Cowboys entered the post-draft offseason workout program intent on having Nate Thomas and rookie Drew Shelton to provide tackle depth and competition for shaky starters Terence Steele on the right side and Tyler Guyton on the left side. But Shelton showed he is not ready for the NFL, and Thomas had a poor camp and was traded on Sunday.

Wanya Morris Could Land on the 53-Man Roster Soon

Getting Morris, with his experience and pedigree, on the practice squad is something of a coup, then, for the Cowboys.

Mike Garofalo of NFL Media wrote on Twitter/X: “The #Cowboys are signing OL Wanya Morris to the practice squad. Morris was waived by the #Falcons yesterday, a few months after he was acquired from the #Chiefs via trade.”

And Nick Harris, Cowboys beat writer for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, commented: “Pretty solid addition to have on a practice squad. Has played in 43 games and started 16. Would imagine he finds his way on the 53-man roster at some point this year as the backup left tackle.”

Pretty solid addition to have on a practice squad. Has played in 43 games and started 16. Would imagine he finds his way on the 53-man roster at some point this year as the backup left tackle. https://t.co/NtybEYq2zJ— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 31, 2026

Tough Day for Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer

After all this, there could still be more roster tinkering for the Cowboys in the next couple of days. The Cowboys made some eye-opening cuts, and coach Brian Schottenheimer said that it was not all that easy to do so.

From Schottenheimer: “Really emotional last 48 hours or so. The human element is real. The conversations are real. We’re trying to build a roster that can handle the strain of 17 regular-season games, the grind of the playoffs and the Super Bowl. The roster is always fluid but I would be remiss if I didn’t talk about that we let some incredible young men and really good football players out the door. I am indebted to them for how much they worked and how much they bought into our culture, and our building.

“I feel like we left them with a lot of feedback.”