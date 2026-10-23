Cowboys Coach Makes NFL Trade Deadline Plans Clear

At 2-4, there has been some sentiment that the Dallas Cowboys, rather than being the aggressive buyers at the NFL trade deadline that they normally are, should instead pivot to selling off pieces ahead of November 10 so that the organization can recoup the many draft assets it spent to put together this team. The Cowboys are in line to have just four picks in 2027 and have already coughed up a second-rounder in 2028. A small sell-off–maybe George Pickens?–has been proposed, given the fact that the Cowboys are not shaping up to be the NFL powerhouse they’d hoped to be.

Predictably, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not ready to take that tack. And when coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about it on Thursday at The Star whether the Cowboys should give up on trades, he echoed the sentiment.

Said Schottenheimer: “No. 1, Jerry is never afraid to make moves. And No. 2, no, we’ve got a lot of football left. And we’re excited about winning a big game in Philadelphia.”

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Cowboys Won’t Be NFL Trade Deadline Sellers

Indeed, the Cowboys are still very much in the playoff mix, thanks in large part to the fact that they play in the NFC East, a division that has seen two starting quarterbacks go out for the season and a third, Jayden Daniels, struggle with a dislocated elbow. As long as that remains the case, the Cowboys don’t figure to give up on this season at the NFL trade deadline.

Jones was asked at the league meetings in New York (via SI.com’s Albert Breer) what his position at the deadline will be. He said: “I’ll be real clear, I could see being active at the trade deadline if it was something that could help the team this year.”

Breer reported that Jones was asked if he could see the team acting as sellers at the deadline. Jones was blunt.. “No,” he said.