Cowboys Give Update on Starter’s ‘Tricky’ Injury

For the Dallas Cowboys, it might be Dee Winters out, DeMarvion Overshown in–at least if the persistent hamstring injury that has kept Overshown out far longer than expected finally cooperates. Overshown, remember, hurt his hamstring late in Week 1 against the Giants, and initially, he was expected to miss two or three weeks, and was not places on injured reserve. Instead, he has now missed five weeks, with repeated midweek optimism about an impending return routinely sputtering into another missed game.

But the hope is there for the Cowboys linebacker again as we look ahead to Week 7 against the Eagles on Monday night. The Cowboys are hopeful that Overshown will be back and can slide in to play in the Will linebacker spot next to rookie Jaishawn Barham. They will need him–starter Dee Winters hurt his Achilles tendon on Sunday night after recording the first interception of the season for Dallas and won’t be back for a while.

Cowboys Will Be Without Dee Winters

That’s according to Stephen Jones, the Cowboys’ COO, who made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday and noted that we might not see Winters for some time while he heals.

There has been some question as to which of the Cowboys linebackers would go to the bench once the unit is entirely healthy–Barham, a third-round pick in the NFL draft, was not supposed to start but was pushed into the role by the injury to Overshown. Jones said that’s not something the team is concerned with for now.

“Obviously, we got dinged last night with Dee Winters after he made a really nice play for us. Unfortunately, he has got an injury, too. So I can see Overshown working in his spot because it does look like Dee Winters is going to miss some time,” Jones said.

DeMarvion Overshown Slow to Return

Jones also addressed the question of what, exactly, is taking Overshown so long to get healthy. He’s struggled to be available because of knee injuries in the first three years of his Cowboys career, and facing a contract decision this offseason, he vowed to stay on the field this year. It hasn’t happened, though, and the length of time it’s taking him to get back from what was thought to be a minor injury is concerning.

Said Jones: “I think it’s just wanting to make sure, those hamstrings can be tricky and sometimes they take a little longer than you hope. Initially, he was really showing like he was going to be able to get back in that two or three-week time frame but unfortunately it’s just not quite there yet. But we think he has a great chance to play this week.”