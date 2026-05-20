2026 IPL Match Schedule & Playoff Standings

The 2026 IPL cricket season gets closer to the end by the day. Fortunately, for those who follow along closely, it is coming down to the wire for a couple of clubs. Looking at the IPL schedule, only one fixture remains for each team to affect how things look in the IPL standings.

With that in mind, here is the remaining IPL schedule, the IPL playoff fixtures, and the current IPL standings after the latest IPL match results.

IPL Match Schedule: All Remaining Fixtures

Following the conclusion of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match, there are only five fixtures remaining on the season schedule. Here is the list of those matches.

May 21: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings – 7:30 PM IST

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings – 7:30 PM IST May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST May 23: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings – 7:30 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings – 7:30 PM IST May 24: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals – 3:30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals – 3:30 PM IST May 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM IST

Each team will play one final match over the next four days before the start of the playoffs.

IPL Playoff Schedule Including Qualifying Matches

There will be one day of no matches before the Qualifying matches of the playoffs begin. There will be two Qualifier matches, one Eliminator match, and one Championship match. Here is how the 2026 IPL playoff schedule plays out.

May 26: Qualifier 1 (TBD vs TBD) – 7:30 PM IST

May 27: Eliminator (TBD vs TBD) – 7:30 PM IST

May 29: Qualifier 2 (TBD vs TBD) – 7:30 PM IST

May 31: Championship Final (TBD vs TBD) – 7:30 PM IST

IPL Playoff Standings: Who Will Join Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Heading into the last group of fixtures, the IPL standings show the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have qualified for the playoffs. That means only one of the remaining seven teams will qualify for the playoffs.

However, both the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have been eliminated from contention. That leaves the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals to fight over the final playoff position.

Following the conclusion of the most recent KKR vs MI result, here is what the standings look like.

Rank Team Wins Loss NR Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 4 0 18 2 Gujarat Titans 8 5 0 16 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 0 16 4 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 0 14 5 Punjab Kings 6 6 1 13 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 6 1 13 7 Chennai Super Kings 6 7 0 12 8 Delhi Capitals 6 7 0 12 9 Mumbai Indians 4 9 0 8 10 Lucknow Super Giants 4 9 0 8

The Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are hot on the heels of the Rajasthan Royals for the final playoff spot. Looking at the last fixtures could give us some insight into who might finish the season in the final playoff position.

PBKS’ last match is against LSG, KKR will face DC, while RR’s final match is against MI. Arguably, its a level playing field for the three teams vying for a playoff spot, because their opponents are the bottom three teams in the standings. Because of this, there is an arguement to be made that PBKS has the easier schedule because LSG is in the final spot on the IPL points table.

One way or another, the final playoff spot is up for grabs and it looks like it will be a photo finish for whoever takes it.