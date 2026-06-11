Yesterday’s Cricket Scoreboard: Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd ODI Results

The 2nd ODI cricket match of the BAN vs AUS series is complete. The results are in, and Bangladesh has defeated Australia. It’s not surprising that the Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd ODI went this way, especially considering Mustafizur Rahman’s performance. Looking at the Bangladesh vs Australia match scorecard, it’s easy to see why.

Cricket does something that hockey, basketball, football, and baseball do not: play a series of international matches against each other in an exhibition format. For the other sports mentioned, it’s all about the leagues (NHL, NBA, NFL, and MLB).

Bangladesh defeated Australia by five wickets, with a final score of 195/5 (35) to 187/8 (42). For his performance, Mustafizur Rahman was named the Player of the Match.

One Match Left Following Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd ODI

The stage is set for the third and final ODI in this Bangladesh vs Australia series. That match will take place on June 13th, 2026, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Bangladesh will be more than motivated to sweep Australia. If this comes to pass, it will be another first. As for Australia, they will be playing for pride. There is no doubt that they will be eager to avoid a sweep.

Bangladesh vs Australia Match Scorecard: 2nd ODI

Prior to the start of the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first, as Bangladesh had done for the prior match. The Bangladesh vs Australia match scorecard launched in splendid fashion for Bangladesh, as three of the four openers for Australia walked back to the dugout without recording a single run.

Despite the rocky start, some batters managed to do some damage. These were the top batters for Australia.

Marnus Labuschagne, 55 (85), 3 fours, 0 sixes

Xavier Bartlett, 52 (48), 4 fours, 2 sixes

Josh Inglis, 34 (38), 4 fours, 1 six

Australia walked away from their innings with only 187 runs. Granted, they were dismissed early due to a rain stoppage. However, the Bangladesh bowlers’ dominance in this match should not be overlooked.

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman combined for six of the eight total wickets taken during the first innings. This is how the Fall of the Wickets happened for Australia:

Over 0.4 (Matthew Short)

Over 1.1 (Cooper Connolly)

Over 2 (Matt Renshaw)

Over 7.3 (Alex Carey)

Over 17.1 (Josh Inglis)

Over 21.1 (Cameron Green)

Over 40.2 (Xavier Bartlett)

Over 40.3 (Adam Zampa)

The chase was set to 192 runs and 41 overs when play resumed for the second innings of the match.

2nd Innings Scorecard

Bangladesh went to bat second, and received a solid team effort from it’s top batters.

Soumya Sarkar, 42 (47), 5 fours, 2 sixes

Najmul Hossain Shanto, 41 (53), 5 fours, 0 sixes

Towhid Hridoy, 40 (55), 2 fours, 1 six

Bangladesh’s batting attack was consistent and steady against Australia. As a result, they only suffered five wickets against. Here is how the Fall of the Wickets happened for Bangladesh:

Over 0.2 (Tanzid Hasan)

Over 15.5 (Soumya Sarkar)

Over 18.1 (Najmul Hossain Shanto)

Over 23.2 (Litton Das)

Over 27 (Mosaddek Hossain)

As you can see, Bangladesh managed steady runs throughout the first 16 overs of the match. That put them in the driver’s seat to walk away from the match victoriously. Both as the match winners and the winners of the series.