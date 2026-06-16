Bangladesh vs Australia T20: Which Players Are in the IPL?

Most cricket fans may have moved on to enjoying the Women’s T20 World Cup or an ODI series, but this year’s IPL tournament was one to remember. Naturally, it is the IPL players that truly make the league a special place to play. With the upcoming Bangladesh vs Australia T20 series, many who follow the IPL closely will recognize the players.
Cricket is an incredibly unique sport for many reasons. For starters, many forms of the sport exist, including T20, One-Day International, and Test matches. Additionally, it is the only sport outside of soccer that regularly hosts exhibition matches between countries. Because of this, players in the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB don’t go through the same things that IPL players do.
Bangladesh & Australia Clashing After ODI Series
The Bangladesh-Australia rivalry grows with each match. These two sides are fresh off a three-match ODI series. That series saw Bangladesh win two straight matches against Australia, solidifying their prowess on the international stage.
Despite the absence of IPL players in their squad, Bangladesh has a very experienced side that they are bringing into this match.
Bangladesh vs Australia T20 Series: Every IPL Player on Each Squad
The Indian Premier League is the dream of many young cricketers far and wide. This 2026 edition of the IPL was filled with ups and downs, culminating in Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning their second consecutive IPL trophy.
Here are all players from each side who either played in IPL 2026 or were signed to an IPL squad.
Cooper Connolly
Team: Punjab Kings
Role: Batter
IPL 2026 Stats:
- Matches: 14
- Runs: 491
- High Score: 107
- 4s: 43
- 6s: 32
- 100s: 1
- 50s: 2
Tim David
Team: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Role: Batter
IPL 2026 Stats:
- Matches: 16
- Runs: 305
- High Score: 70
- 4s: 22
- 6s: 23
- 100s: 0
- 50s: 1
Spencer Johnson
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Role: Bowler
IPL 2026 Stats:
- Matches: 3
- Wickets: 2
- Best Figures: 1/39
- Economy: 10.18
Nathan Ellis
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Role: Bowler
IPL 2026 Stats: Did not play due to injury despite being retained by the Chennai Super Kings. They signed Spencer Johnson as his replacement.
Cameron Green
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Role: All-rounder
IPL 2026 Stats:
- Matches: 14
- Runs: 322
- High Score: 79
- 4s: 22
- 6s: 17
- 100s: 0
- 50s: 2
- Wickets: 7
- Best Figures: 2/23
- Economy: 10.64
Xavier Bartlett
Team: Punjab Kings
Role: Bowler
IPL 2026 Stats:
- Matches: 9
- Wickets: 5
- Best Figures: 2/9
- Economy: 11.58
Josh Inglis
Team: Lucknow Super Giants
Role: Batter
IPL 2026 Stats:
- Matches: 5
- Runs: 266
- High Score: 85
- 4s: 32
- 6s: 12
- 100s: 0
- 50s: 3
Travis Head
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Role: Batter
IPL 2026 Stats:
- Matches: 15
- Runs: 410
- High Score: 76
- 4s: 46
- 6s: 23
- 100s: 0
- 50s: 2
Mitchell Marsh
Team: Lucknow Super Giants
Role: Batter
IPL 2026 Stats:
- Matches: 13
- Runs: 563
- High Score: 111
- 4s: 51
- 6s: 36
- 100s: 1
- 50s: 3
Bangladesh vs Australia T20: Which Players Are in the IPL?