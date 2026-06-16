Bangladesh vs Australia T20: Which Players Are in the IPL?

Most cricket fans may have moved on to enjoying the Women’s T20 World Cup or an ODI series, but this year’s IPL tournament was one to remember. Naturally, it is the IPL players that truly make the league a special place to play. With the upcoming Bangladesh vs Australia T20 series, many who follow the IPL closely will recognize the players.

Cricket is an incredibly unique sport for many reasons. For starters, many forms of the sport exist, including T20, One-Day International, and Test matches. Additionally, it is the only sport outside of soccer that regularly hosts exhibition matches between countries. Because of this, players in the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB don’t go through the same things that IPL players do.

Bangladesh & Australia Clashing After ODI Series

The Bangladesh-Australia rivalry grows with each match. These two sides are fresh off a three-match ODI series. That series saw Bangladesh win two straight matches against Australia, solidifying their prowess on the international stage.

Despite the absence of IPL players in their squad, Bangladesh has a very experienced side that they are bringing into this match.

Bangladesh vs Australia T20 Series: Every IPL Player on Each Squad

The Indian Premier League is the dream of many young cricketers far and wide. This 2026 edition of the IPL was filled with ups and downs, culminating in Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning their second consecutive IPL trophy.

Here are all players from each side who either played in IPL 2026 or were signed to an IPL squad.

Cooper Connolly

Team: Punjab Kings

Role: Batter

IPL 2026 Stats:

Matches: 14

Runs: 491

High Score: 107

4s: 43

6s: 32

100s: 1

50s: 2

Tim David

Team: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Role: Batter

IPL 2026 Stats:

Matches: 16

Runs: 305

High Score: 70

4s: 22

6s: 23

100s: 0

50s: 1

Spencer Johnson

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Role: Bowler

IPL 2026 Stats:

Matches: 3

Wickets: 2

Best Figures: 1/39

Economy: 10.18

Nathan Ellis

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Role: Bowler

IPL 2026 Stats: Did not play due to injury despite being retained by the Chennai Super Kings. They signed Spencer Johnson as his replacement.

Cameron Green

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders

Role: All-rounder

IPL 2026 Stats:

Matches: 14

Runs: 322

High Score: 79

4s: 22

6s: 17

100s: 0

50s: 2

Wickets: 7

Best Figures: 2/23

Economy: 10.64

Xavier Bartlett

Team: Punjab Kings

Role: Bowler

IPL 2026 Stats:

Matches: 9

Wickets: 5

Best Figures: 2/9

Economy: 11.58

Josh Inglis

Team: Lucknow Super Giants

Role: Batter

IPL 2026 Stats:

Matches: 5

Runs: 266

High Score: 85

4s: 32

6s: 12

100s: 0

50s: 3

Travis Head

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Role: Batter

IPL 2026 Stats:

Matches: 15

Runs: 410

High Score: 76

4s: 46

6s: 23

100s: 0

50s: 2

Mitchell Marsh

Team: Lucknow Super Giants

Role: Batter

IPL 2026 Stats: