KKR Give Bollywood Legend’s Daughter Best Wishes Ahead of Final Match

The sport of cricket carries big significance for Shah Rukh Khan. Fans of the Kolkata Knight Riders are more than familiar with the Bollywood actor, who is one of the co-owners of the IPL franchise. Additionally, Shah Rukh has three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abram Khan.

Prior to their final fixture, the Kolkata Knight Riders took to social media to share a message with one of Shah Rukh’s family.

Kolkata Knight Riders Share Birthday Wishes With Bollywood Star’s Daughter

KKR shared a sweet birthday message with Suhana Khan on May 22nd, 2026.

“Happy Birthday, Suhana! May your day be as beautiful and vibrant as you are,” the post says.

Many fans have shared the post and congratulated her.

What is Suhana Khan’s Age?

As of May 22nd, 2026, Suhana Khan is now 25 years old.

Suhana Khan Takes After Her Father

Suhana Khan has decided to pursue her passion for film by becoming an actress. While she hasn’t been as prolific as her father, she has completed a couple of projects with a couple more in development.

Her most significant release so far was The Archies. This film was released on Netflix and is billed as The Archie comics set in 1960’s India.

What is She Working On?

Right now, the 25-year-old actress has two projects in development. She has a part in the upcoming King, alongside her father. The project is currently filming. She is also attached to a project with the working title, “Untitled SRK-Suhana-Marflix Movie.”

Kolkata Knight Riders Are One Fixture Away From Completing Their Season

The Kolkata Knight Riders’ last match saw them remain in the IPL playoff picture with a victory over the Mumbai Indians. They successfully completed their chase by four wickets, putting them one point out of the final playoff position.

KKR’s next fixture is their final one of the year. On May 24th, 2026, they will face the Delhi Capitals in the final match of the IPL season.

For KKR to qualify for the 2026 IPL playoffs, several things need to go right. For starters, they would need the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings to be defeated in their final matches (against MI and the Lucknow Super Giants, respectively).

Of course, the final thing they would need to do is defeat the Delhi Capitals in their final match. It should be an exciting match for everyone involved, especially Suhana Khan and her family. With her recent birthday, perhaps they will find extra motivation to finish the year strong and force a playoff berth.