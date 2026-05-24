Kolkata Knight Riders Playoff Hopes Fading With Mumbai Indians

Today, the 2026 IPL playoff standings will be decided following the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals cricket matches. The first match will significantly impact KKR’s qualification scenario.

As fans of the NBA, NHL, MLB, and NFL know well, the team you cheer for can’t decide everything on its own. Often, a team’s making the playoffs (or not) depends entirely on them.

With all that being said, here are three scenarios in which KKR could qualify or not qualify for the IPL playoffs. One of these scenarios involves KKR fans embracing another team’s success.

KKR Qualification Scenario: The 3 Potential Outcomes

Kolkata Knight Riders fans may turn into Mumbai Indian fans for this afternoon’s match between RR and MI. There are three scenarios that will affect KKR’s hopes for a playoff berth.

Here are the three scenarios.

Scenario 1: Rajasthan Royals Win

As it stands with this match currently underway, this seems like the least likely scenario. However, if the Rajasthan Royals are able to squash a Mumbai Indians chase successfully, they will win their match.

If the Rajasthan Royals win, the Kolkata Knight Riders will officially be eliminated from playoff contention.

As mentioned above, KKR fans are cheering on MI right now.

Scenario 2: Delhi Capitals Wins

While the first scenario lies entirely on another team, this one depends on them.

Regardless of what happens in the RR vs MI match, even if MI wins, KKR still needs to do its job by defeating the Delhi Capitals. If the Delhi Capitals win, neither DC nor KKR will make the playoffs.

If DC and MI both win, the Punjab Kings will be the fourth team to make the playoffs. Basically, if the Mumbai Indians successfully chase down their target total, the race for fourth on the IPL points table is wide open. However, if KKR fails to take care of business, it will be all for naught.

Scenario 3: Mumbai Indians Win & Kolkata Knight Riders Win

The third scenario appears like fantastic news for KKR fans. This scenario happens only if the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders win. If both teams win, that’s the best shot KKR has of advancing to the playoffs.

However, here is the catch. If this happens, the Punjab Kings and KKR will be tied in points. In this case, NRR will decide which team takes over fourth place.

In this scenario, it will be imperative for KKR to deliver their biggest match of the season. They will need to ensure they dramatically limit DC’s runs. KKR will want to bat first and post a huge total, then do their best to bowl out DC.

One way or another, everything is shaping up to be an entertaining final double-header of the season for the 2026 edition of the IPL. Today’s matches will be closely watched, especially with the playoffs on the line.

For this reason, and this reason alone, KKR fans will also be Mumbai Indians fans.