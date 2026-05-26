RCB vs GT: Latest Dharamshala Weather Report & Phil Salt Player Update

The 2026 IPL playoffs are here. Cricket fans have been long-awaiting this moment since March. Now, the first match of the playoffs, between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans, will begin soon. Along with it comes an update on Phil Salt and the latest Dharamshala weather report.

So while the MLB gets closer to its trade deadline, and the NBA & NHL closer to their championship rounds, the IPL will play a very swift four-match playoff. And that all starts with tonight’s Qualifier 1.

Here is a full squad list of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans players, a Phil Salt update, and the latest Dharamshala weather report.

Dharamshala Weather Report Today: Will RCB vs GT Get Rained Out?

Prior to match day, there was speculation that rain could significantly impact the result of the contest. In other words, there was fear that the team heading to the IPL Final would be decided by an abandoned match. For the time being, it appears that won’t be the case.

According to the latest Dharamshala weather report, the forecast looks good for the match. AccuWeather reports that it will be sunny with a high of 24 degrees Celsius at 7:00 PM IST, which is the time of the coin toss. Additionally, the report shows a zero percent chance of rain.

This is great news for both the players and fans, as no one wants a playoff match to be abandoned due to weather or shortened and decided via the DSL method.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Players

Each team has incredibly important players. For RCB, it starts with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Virat Kohli. For the Gujarat Titans, it’s Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and many more.

Heading into this pivotal match, there are several reports about Phil Salt’s availability in RCB’s playing XI.

The Latest Phil Salt Update

For starters, RCB captain Rajat Patidar provided an update on Salt before the match.

“Salt is fit,” Patidar said. “He is under observation from the doctor. He has been participating in a few drills, but we haven’t decided on our Playing XI yet. We will look at the wicket and decide.”

Of course, RCB’s captain doesn’t want to tip the team’s hand and forfeit any tactical leverage ahead of the match. However, some believe Salt is doubtful for today’s clash.

With that in mind, here is a full squad list for both teams ahead of today’s match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malholtra, and Kanishk Chouhan.

Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malholtra, and Kanishk Chouhan. Batters: Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, and Jordan Cox.

Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, and Jordan Cox. Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, and Yash Dayal.

Gujarat Titans Players