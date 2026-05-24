Rajasthan Royals Are Win-or-Bust Amidst New Addition Decisions

The Rajasthan Royals are one 2026 IPL cricket match away from completing their regular season. Right now, if they lose to the Mumbai Indians, their IPL season will be finished. However, if they win, they will qualify for the final playoff position. Additionally, the Rajasthan Royals have made an Emanjot Chahal decision ahead of this match.

Soon, the teams that have qualified for the IPL playoffs will begin playing. While the NFL is in the offseason, the NBA and NHL are inching closer to crowning their champions. No matter what sport you play, it is always a grind to finish the regular season and compete for the championship.

Here is a look at the stat leaders for both teams, an update on new faces for both squads, and the qualification scenarios for the Rajasthan Royals.

MI vs RR Stats

Here are the leaders in several major stat categories for today’s MI vs RR match.

MI Stat Leaders

Here are the batting and bowling stat leaders for the Mumbai Indians.

Runs: Ryan Rickelton, 436

Ryan Rickelton, 436 Sixes: Ryan Rickelton, 37

Ryan Rickelton, 37 Fours: Ryan Rickelton, 30

Ryan Rickelton, 30 50s: Rohit Sharma, 2

Rohit Sharma, 2 100s: Quinton de Kock/Ryan Rickelton/Tilak Varma 1

Quinton de Kock/Ryan Rickelton/Tilak Varma 1 Highest Score: Ryan Rickelton, 123

Ryan Rickelton, 123 Wickets: AM Ghazanfar, 14

AM Ghazanfar, 14 Dot Balls: Jasprit Bumrah, 111

Jasprit Bumrah, 111 Maidens: Corbin Bosch, 1

Corbin Bosch, 1 Best Figures: Ashwani Kumar, 4/24

RR Stat Leaders

Here are the batting and bowling leaders for the Rajasthan Royals.

Runs: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 579

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 579 Sixes: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 53

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 53 Fours: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 50

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 50 50s: Dhruv Jurel, 5

Dhruv Jurel, 5 100s: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 1

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 1 Wickets: Arshdeep Singh, 14

Arshdeep Singh, 14 Dot Balls: Arshdeep Singh, 104

Arshdeep Singh, 104 Maidens: N/A

N/A Best Figures: Arshdeep Singh, 3/22

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Emanjot Chahal, Mahipal Lomror, and Ruchit Ahir Join Squads

Heading into this match, there is new blood on both sides.

The Mumbai Indians have added Mahipal Lomror and Ruchit Ahir. This new duo will replace Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa.

On the other side, the Rajasthan Royals have added Emanjot Chahal as a replacement for the injured Ravi Singh.

Rajasthan Royals Qualification Scenarios

For the Rajasthan Royals, qualification is simple. The RR side must win this match against the Mumbai Indians to qualify for the 2026 IPL playoffs. It is going to take a big effort from everyone.

Jofra Archer will need to continue his great form this tournament. RR’s opening partnership of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal will need to continue their powerplay dominance to put their team into the best possible position.

As it stands heading into this match, after the Punjab Kings dispatched the Lucknow Super Giants in an entertaining chase, RR sits one point behind them. Because of this, they can only qualify by scoring two points in this match, which will happen only if they win.