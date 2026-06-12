England vs Sri Lanka ICC Women T20 World Cup: Prediction, Weather & XI

The moment that fans have been waiting for is here: the beginning of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup. Kicking things off is England vs Sri Lanka, the first match of the tournament. However, today’s England vs Sri Lanka prediction is considerably one-sided.

While some sports fans will be flocking to their TVs to see the FIFA World Cup, others will tune in to the Women’s T20 World Cup. The NHL & NBA reaching the conclusion of their respective seasons should only enhance the excitement for this tournament.

Here are some match predictions, the weather forecast, pitch report, and the potential playing XI.

England vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 Cricket Match Prediction

England is considered a favorite in this tournament. Not only do they boast a squad filled with formidable cricketers, but they also hold a tactical advantage through their intimate knowledge of this year’s tournament venues.

During warm-ups, England played matches against India and Australia. They split those decisions, defeating India by five runs and losing to Australia by five wickets.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka went undefeated in their warm-up matches. First, they defeated Pakistan by nine wickets, then the Netherlands by seven wickets. Both of their matches were held at the County Ground in Derby.

CricTracker predicts that England will defeat Sri Lanka. Additionally, Cricket World predicts that England will win both the toss and the match.

Out of 12 matches against each other, England has won 10 and lost two.

Google also heavily favors England in this matchup. They currently give the host team an 88 percent chance of winning, leaving Sri Lanka a 12 percent chance of victory.

England vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast For Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham

Today’s T20 cricket match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. CricTracker provides a report on the pitch prior to the match.

“The Edgbaston surface in Birmingham is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball,” the outlet reports. “Batters are likely to enjoy favourable conditions in the early stages, with the pitch providing good pace and bounce, allowing the ball to come nicely onto the bat and making stroke play easier. As the match progresses, however, the surface tends to slow down, bringing spinners and bowlers who rely on variations into the game.”

There is currently some rainy conditions around Edgbaston Stadium with the temperature at 19 degrees Celcius. Luckily, when the match begins, the forecast is going to be 20 degrees Celcius and mostly sunny with some wind. As long as the conditions remain favorable, the England vs Sri Lanka weather should not negatively impact today’s match.

England vs Sri Lanka Women: Playing XI

Here are the potential lineups for today’s England vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup match.

Sri Lanka Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (Captain)

Vishmi Gunaratne

Harshitha Samarawickrama

Kavisha Dilhari

Nilakshika Silva

Hasini Perera

Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wicketkeeper)

Sugandika Kumari

Hansima Karunaratne

Inoshi Priyadharshani

Kawya Kavindi

England Playing XI