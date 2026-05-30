England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I Match Scoreboard

The Women’s T20 World Cup is just two weeks away, and both India and England know every game between now and June 12 counts. Coming into Bristol, India held a 1-0 series lead after a dominant 38-run win at Chelmsford, and another win here would have sealed the three-match series early.

England won the toss, chose to bat, and posted 168-5 in 20 overs at the County Ground on May 30. India, in reply, were restricted to 142-9, handing England a 26-run victory to level the series at 1-1.

England Women Batting and Bowling Scorecard vs India Women 2nd T20I

Top Batters:

Freya Kemp: 39 off 13 (SR: 300)

Danni Wyatt-Hodge: 29 off 25

Amy Jones: 28 off 22 / Alice Capsey: 28 off 25

Top Bowlers:

Charlotte Dean: 2-20 off 4 overs

Lauren Bell: 2-33 off 4 overs

Freya Kemp: 2-15 off 2 overs

England’s innings was two very different stories. For 18 overs, India controlled things well, keeping England to 126-5 and on course for a chaseable total. Then Kemp arrived and those final two overs produced 39 runs, pushing England to 168-5 and making India’s chase significantly harder.

India Women Batting and Bowling Scorecard vs England Women 2nd T20I

Top Batters:

Yastika Bhatia: 33 off 36 (retired out)

Smriti Mandhana: 32 off 25

Harmanpreet Kaur: 28 off 22

Top Bowlers:

Shree Charani: 3-25 off 4 overs

Shreyanka Patil: 1-29 off 4 overs

Nandni Sharma: 1-36 off 4 overs

India never found any real momentum in the chase. Wickets kept falling at the wrong moments, and four wickets fell in the final two overs alone, with India finishing at 142-9.

India vs England Women 3rd T20I: When and Where to Watch

The series decider takes place on June 2 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, with play beginning at 6:30 PM local time. Fans in India can catch it live at 11:00 PM IST on Sony Sports Network, with streaming on the SonyLIV app.

India’s batting had moments at Bristol but never truly clicked as a unit. The middle order lost wickets in clusters, and the lower order had nothing to offer when it mattered most. If Harmanpreet Kaur and the top three cannot bat longer and deeper in Taunton, India will face the same problems again.

England go into Taunton with wind in their sails. Wyatt-Hodge slotted back in comfortably at the top, Kemp proved she can flip a game in minutes, and Dean led the bowling group with real control. Home conditions, home crowd, and now the momentum too.

The stakes could not be higher for India. They won their first-ever bilateral T20I series on English soil in 2025, beating England 3-2, and another series win here, just days before the World Cup begins, would mean everything heading into the tournament.