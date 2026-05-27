GT vs RR Live Streaming: Where to Watch Next IPL Match

There are two IPL playoff cricket matches in the rearview mirror with two left to play. The next match that IPL fans will be treated to is the 2026 Qualifier 2 between GT vs RR. The losing team goes home, and the winner advances to the IPL Final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

There are not many sports (NHL, MLB, NFL, and NBA included) with short, exciting seasons.

Here is what you need to know about the GT vs RR 2026 Qualifier 2, including the date, how to book tickets to see it live, and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals on streaming and cable.

GT vs RR 2026 Qualifier 2: Where to Buy Tickets & More Info

Fans who purchased tickets to see yesterday’s RR vs SRH match can use the same website to purchase tickets for the 2026 Qualifier 2. This website has all the information that you need to attend the Qualifier 2 match in person.

Just like the two matches before it, this match is advertised as kid-friendly. Additionally, tickets are only needed for individuals who are two years old and older. Pets are not allowed in the venue.

The tickets to this event are priced similarly to the Eliminator, at only 2250 Indian Rupees, 250 less than the previous match. This converts to about $33 Canadian Dollars.

GT vs RR Date & Time

Friday, May 29th, will be the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals playoff match. Here is what you need to know about the event schedule.

Gates for the event will open at 4:00 PM IST, with the match beginning at 7:30 PM IST and ending at 10:30 PM IST.

The 2026 Qualifier 2 will be held at the New International Cricket Stadium, Tira.

Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Canada, and the United Kingdom & United States

The 2026 Qualifier 2 is a high-stakes match for both squads. However, the winner of this match is not done their quest, as there is one more match to play following the conclusion of this one.

IPL fans have many options for where to watch the Gujarat Titans vs. the Rajasthan Royals.

Fans in India and Bangladesh who aren’t able to attend the match have several cable and streaming options. The JioHotStar website and app are the go-to resources for streaming the match. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals fans with cable will be able to tune in to the match via the Star Sports Network.

Fans in Sri Lanka have a couple of options for watching the 2026 Qualifier 2. Just like India and Bangladesh, Star Sports Network is the go-to cable option. Dialog ViU is the pay TV provider that hosts the Star Sports Network channels in Sri Lanka.

In the United Kingdom, fans can turn to Sky Sports to watch cricket. Additionally, NOW and YuppTV are streaming options. Finally, fans in the United States of America and Canada can tune into the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match on Fubo or Willow.tv.

Outside of the 2026 IPL Final, no other match will have more drama, excitement, or stakes than this one.