Next IPL Match: 3 X-Factor GT vs RR Predictions

Two matches down, only two IPL playoff cricket matches left. The Sunrisers Hyderabad were knocked out by the Rajasthan Royals, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru punched their ticket to the 2026 IPL Final. Now, fans turn their attention to the next match, the GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2. With this in mind, both teams have x-factors that will affect the match. The only question that remains is how their performance will change the game for their team? Who will be the hero? Yashasvi Jaiswal? Vaibhav Suryavanshi? Shubman Gill? Kagiso Rabada?

There are game changers in every sport and every league. As the world is seeing in the NBA and NHL playoffs, anyone can step up when it matters the most.

Here are three players predicted to be X-Factors in this upcoming IPL Qualifier 2 match. Additionally, here are some head-to-head Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals stats, and a full player list for each squad.

2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Prediction & X-Factors

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s GT vs RR match, there are three players who are predicted to be X-Factors. These are players who can tilt the scales to their side and force a victory. This is because they have either already done this in some capacity or they haven’t done it yet and are ready to break out.

X-Factor 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the lion’s share of the spotlight in RR’s first playoff match against SRH. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal is a fantastic batter in his own right. Because of this, look for him to make an impact on this match. GT’s bowlers have had Suryavanshi’s number this year, as he’s been limited to 31 and 36 runs.

X-Factor 2: Mohammed Siraj

There is a reason that Mohammed Siraj has been one of the premier fast bowlers in the IPL. He’s taken 17 wickets in 15 matches this year, with 3/26 being his best figures. Siraj has done well to limit runs scored on him, as evidenced by his 8.96 Economy. Look for him to recover from his 0/46 (3) spell against RCB.

X-Factor 3: Yash Raj Punja

Yash Raj Punja helped RR qualify for the IPL playoffs by putting together a 2/44 spell against the Mumbai Indians. Despite the expensive performance, he has displayed an ability to take wickets. Across seven matches, he’s collected nine wickets and boasts an 8.93 Economy. He only took one wicket against SRH, but it was an important one against Heinrich Klassen. Look for him to get a timely wicket for RR to turn the tide in their favor.

Prediction: RR win a thrilling match, with Jaiswal knocking 50+. Google is giving RR a 53 percent win probability over GT.

Head-to-Head: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Stats

Looking at the IPL season that was, the Gujarat Titans played against the Rajasthan Royals twice. The teams split the series, each winning one match. Here is a summary of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals stats from their head-to-head matches.

IPL Match 9: GT vs RR (April 4th)

Final Score: Rajasthan Royals Won by 6 Runs (210/6 to 204/8)

Top Batters From Both Sides (Italics are GT players)

Dhruv Jurel: 75 (42), 5 fours, 5 sixes

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 55 (36), 6 fours, 3 sixes

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 31 (18), 5 fours, 1 sixes

Sai Sudharsan: 73 (44), 9 fours, 3 sixes

Jos Buttler: 26 (14), 5 fours, 0 sixes

Rashid Khan: 24 (16), 3 fours, 0 sixes

Top Bowlers From Both Sides (Italics are GT players)

Ravi Bishnoi: 4/41 (4), 9 dot balls, 0 maidens

Tushar Deshpande: 1/24 (3), 7 dot balls, 0 maidens

Nandre Burger: 1/29 (3), 7 dot balls, 0 maidens

Kagiso Rabada: 2/42 (4), 11 dot balls, 0 maidens

Ashok Sharma: 1/37 (4), 10 dot balls, 0 maidens

Rashid Khan: 1/39 (4), 4 dot balls, 0 maidens

IPL Match 52: GT vs RR (May 9th)

Final Score: Gujarat Titans Won by 77 Runs (229/4 to 152)

Top Batters From Both Sides

Ravindra Jadeja: 38 (25), 3 fours, 2 sixes

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 36 (16), 3 fours, 3 sixes

Dhruv Jurel: 24 (10), 1 four, 3 sixes

Shubman Gill: 84 (44), 9 fours, 3 sixes

Sai Sudharsan: 55 (36), 6 fours, 2 sixes

Washington Sundar: 37 (20), 2 fours, 3 sixes

Top Bowlers From Both Sides

Brijesh Sharma: 2/47 (4), 10 dot balls, 0 maidens

Ravindra Jadeja: 1/34 (4), 5 dot balls, 0 maidens

Yash Raj Punja: 1/37 (4), 6 dot balls, 0 maidens

Rashid Khan: 4/33 (4), 12 dot balls, 0 maidens

Jason Holder: 3/12 (2.3), 6 dot balls, 0 maidens

Kagiso Rabada: 2/33 (3), 9 dot balls, 0 maidens

Squad Lists: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Players

Here is the full list of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals players that are available for each side.

Rajasthan Royals Players

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Emanjot Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, & Dasun Shanaka.

Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Emanjot Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, & Dasun Shanaka. Batters: Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorious, Aman Rao Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, & Dhruv Jurel.

Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorious, Aman Rao Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, & Dhruv Jurel. Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, & Nandre Burger.

Gujarat Titans Players