Mumbai Indians Make Grim Hardik Pandya Decision

Following their dismissal from the current IPL cricket season, the Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya have been the subject of trade rumors and more. Additionally, Hardik Pandya’s captaincy has also been called into question.

There are personnel changes all of the time in sports. Even captains in the NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB have been traded. This has already happened in the IPL, too.

Now, a new report claims that the Mumbai Indians are about to strip their skipper of his role.

REPORT: Hardik Pandya Stripped of Captaincy

A new report from The Indian Express offers new details into the Mumbai Indians plans for Hardik amid a disappointing 2026 IPL season.

“The Indian Express, speaking to at least three persons in the MI fold, has learnt that Hardik is likely to lose the captaincy,” the outlet reports. “A discussion on his place in the side is also on the cards.”

The outlet’s source also reveals some of the conversations that have been taking place and how those may have impacted this decision.

“There were enough signs during the season that the team management wasn’t keen to retain him as captain. There is a clear buzz in the camp,” the outlet writes. “The coaching staff was very clear in their message to the senior players that wherever they play, they need to be coachable. There were many instances where the coaching staff recommended something which was backed by data but players didn’t follow it. There will be serious introspection and discussion in the coming days.”

“Every option would be weighed. Many questions need to be addressed. Going ahead, can Hardik be the captain? Does he stay in the team just as a player?”

It’s no secret that the Mumbai Indians struggled this season. Is removing Hardik as captain the way to move forward? At this moment in time, MI certainly believes so.

Hardik Pandya Rumors: Trade to CSK?

Thrown into the mix is the volume of trade rumors involving Hardik amidst the IPL playoffs. Some believe he will be traded to the Chennai Super Kings, others believe he could go the Kolkata Knight Riders, or even other teams.

Most of this speculation has been fueled by his own social media posts.

Some people believe that Hardik’s most recent Instagram post points to a trade in the works. Hardik shared a picture on his Instagram Stories showing his phone’s screen displaying the time “7:07”. Many believe this is a hint at MS Dhoni’s jersey, and thus a hint at a trade to the Chennai Super Kings.