Hardik Pandya Faces New Criticism & Trade Rumors Following Grim IPL Exit

The 2026 IPL cricket season is in the rearview mirror. While there are many international matches within the sport, the playoffs are the only remaining fixtures on the IPL schedule. Following the Mumbai Indians final loss to the Rajasthan Royals, Hardik Pandya trade to CSK rumors have started swirling.

Here is everything that you need to know about the Hardik Pandya to CSK trade rumor, Pandya’s recent Instagram post, criticism over his captaincy of MI, and how his 2026 IPL season went.

Hardik Pandya Trade to CSK? Rumors Swirling Amidst New Instagram Post

Following the Mumbai Indians’ final match of the season, new trade rumors are swirling about captain Hardik Pandya. One user in particular claims that there is a potential deal in place to trade Hardik to the Chennai Super Kings.

“Mumbai Indians and CSK have reportedly confirmed a trade deal involving Hardik Pandya with Ayush Mhatre and Shivam Dube,” writes this user on social media. “Finally, Hardik Pandya has been sacked from Mumbai Indians and is reportedly set to join CSK. The speculation grew after the MI vs CSK match, where Hardik had a long conversation with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.”

As of right now, this is just a rumor and has not been officially confirmed by either team or players.

However, some people believe that Hardik’s most recent Instagram post points to a potential trade. The post, which was shared on Hardik’s Instagram stories, is rather vague. It is a photo of Hardik’s lap and a chair’s armrest. He has a laptop on his lap, with a pink notepad, pink pen, and the date and time on his phone in a pink font.

The caption has no words, but an emoji of bubbles, pink hearts, and an airplane.

Hardik Faces New Criticism Over Captaincy

Legendary South African cricketer Dale Steyn shared some new criticism regarding Hardik, and the way he carried himself this year while being captain of MI.

“I look at two captains in this IPL that did exactly the same thing, that are trying to hide the pressure with a smile,” Steyn said. “Pant’s one and Hardik was the other. They are trying to hide that pressure doesn’t bother them, that whatever is happening in the game, it doesn’t matter. We will come back, you know. We’ve got great players and not once did they look like they were angry or upset, but that smile actually hides that.”

“They are actually fuming,” Steyn continues. “They want to win and want their teams to do well. And good captains show frustration. Good captains will show that I’m angry, I’m pissed off, and we’re going to get better at this. You know what I mean? Bad captains tend to hide behind a fake smile.”

“And at the end of the season, they will still have a smile on their face, and they’ll say, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll address it, and we’ll come back.’ You can’t just keep saying that.”

This is a fascinating assessment from someone who played the game for over a decade. Players want to know that their captain is in the fight together with them. Not only that, they want to be around genuine people.

Mumbai Indians & Hardik Suffer Early IPL Exit

The Mumbai Indians and Hardik will not be participating in the playoffs. As a team, they finished ninth on the points table, with the Lucknow Super Giants the only team below them. They earned the same number of points as LSG but secured a higher placement thanks to their better NRR.

For Hardik, the all-rounder suffered a poor IPL showing in 2026. He only played in 10 matches this year.

During those matches, he scored a total of 206 runs, 21 fours, and seven sixes. Additionally, he only collected four wickets, posting an 11.43 economy to go along with a 1/18 best figure. All of these numbers are down from the 2025 season, except for fours. Hardik scored three more fours this year despite scoring fewer runs overall.

One way or another, Hardik will need to do something new for the 2027 season. Whether or not that is with the Mumbai Indians or another IPL franchise remains to be seen.