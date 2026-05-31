How Many Runs Virat Kohli Score? RCB vs GT Finals Scorecard

The IPL 2026 season came down to one night in Ahmedabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The biggest stage in Indian cricket, and one man made sure everyone knew exactly who still owns it.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. Their seamers kept GT’s big names quiet all night, with Rasikh Salam picking up three wickets. Shubman Gill went for just 10, Sai Sudharsan managed 12, and Jos Buttler was stumped off Krunal Pandya without making an impact.

Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 50 off 37 balls was the only real resistance. GT finished on 155 for 8, a target that looked very chaseable on a good batting surface.

Virat Kohli’s IPL 2026 Final Scorecard

Kohli walked in and never really let GT settle. He scored 75 not out off 42 balls, hitting 9 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 178.57. Venkatesh Iyer gave him early company with a punchy 32 off 16 at the top, setting the tone from ball one. But once Iyer was gone, the chase belonged entirely to Kohli.

He reached his fifty in just 25 balls, the fastest fifty of his entire IPL career, and he chose an IPL final to do it. GT threw Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj at him across the innings. None of it worked.

There was also a moment mid-chase where the physio ran on for Kohli, who was visibly struggling with a leg issue. He batted through it anyway.

RCB Win Back-to-Back IPL Titles

Rashid did cause some trouble in the middle, getting Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya in the same over to make things nervy. But with Kohli still at the crease, RCB were never really in danger. Tim David chipped in with 24 off 17 before Arshad Khan had him caught behind, leaving Jitesh Sharma to see it out alongside Kohli.

RCB needed one hit to finish it, and Kohli made sure it was a statement. He launched Arshad Khan over the boundary for a six to seal the title, finishing the chase in 18 overs. RCB won by 5 wickets and became only the third franchise in IPL history to win back-to-back titles.

For a player in his 19th IPL season, still batting through cramps in a final and finishing it with a six, the hunger clearly has not gone anywhere. This Kohli knock will be one people talk about for a long time.