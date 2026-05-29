How Many Runs Did Vaibhav Suryavanshi Score? GT vs RR Scorecard

The IPL 2026 playoffs have been Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s personal stage. Every knockout game, every big moment, the 15-year-old has shown up. A Qualifier 2 with a spot in the final on the line was never going to be any different.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was gone for 1 off 2 balls before Suryavanshi even got his eye in, so he had to hold the innings together while also keeping the scoreboard moving. He did exactly that, going hard at the Gujarat bowlers from the start even as wickets kept falling around him.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Score in GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

Suryavanshi scored 96 off 47 balls as Rajasthan Royals are at 172/6 in their 17.2 overs against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, with Gujarat yet to bat.

He hit 8 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 204.26, falling just four runs short of a playoff century. Kagiso Rabada got him in the 17.2nd over, the ball going straight up with Prasidh Krishna taking the catch, and RR were 172 at that point.

Jason Holder was the tidiest of the GT bowlers, finishing with 2/27 in four overs.

Rabada took two as well but went at 9.3 an over. Mohammed Siraj conceded 42 in his four overs, which tells you how Suryavanshi treated pace from the very beginning.

The Century That Keeps Getting Away From Suryavanshi

This was actually the second time in this playoff run that he fell in the 90s. In the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he scored 97 off just 29 balls, going after Praful Hinge with an attempted uppercut over third man, only to top-edge it to a fielder who dived forward at deep third.

That knock had him knocking on the door of Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century, which stands at 30 balls. He fell three short there, and now four short here. Two playoff games, two near-centuries, and Rajasthan in the hunt both times.

Gujarat Titans top three of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler have carried them all season, and this match’s chase will ask the same of that group all over again.

Suryavanshi’s 96 gave Rajasthan something to defend. The hundred can wait. The runs on the board are what matter tonight.