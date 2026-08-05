Men’s The Hundred 2026 Schedule & Full Standings

The Hundred cricket is well underway. This format is most similar to T20 cricket, with some minor adjustments.

Every year, both Men’s and Women’s squads compete against each other for the right to be named champions.

Sports fans could use another sport to spectate during the summer months. The MLB just finished its Trade Deadline and is entering the final months of its season, while the NFL, NBA, and NHL are in full offseason mode (with the former slowly gearing up for the beginning of the regular season).

With the playoffs just around the corner, here are the remaining matches for the men’s teams, the standings & points tables, as well as information on where to watch The Hundred cricket matches.

The Hundred Men’s Fixtures 2026

Here are the remaining fixtures for The Hundred 2026. Please note that all times are posted in Mountain Time.

August 6 (Thursday): London Spirit vs MI London – 11:30 AM

August 7 (Friday): Birmingham Phoenix vs. Sunrisers Leeds – 11:30 AM

August 8 (Saturday): MI London vs Trent Rockets – 7:30 AM

August 8 (Saturday): Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants – 11:00 AM

August 9 (Sunday): Sunrisers Leeds vs Welsh Fire – 7:30 AM

August 9 (Sunday): London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix – 11:00 AM

August 10 (Monday): Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave – 11:30 AM

August 11 (Tuesday): Manchester Super Giants vs Sunrisers Leeds – 11:30 AM

August 12 (Wednesday): Welsh Fire vs London Spirit – 8:00 AM

August 12 (Wednesday): Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London – 11:30 AM

The Hundred Playoff Schedule

Here are the match dates and times for the Eliminator matches and the final:

August 14 (Friday): TBC vs TBC – 11:00 AM

August 16 (Sunday): TBC vs TBC – 11:00 AM

The Hundred Cricket: Men’s Standings & Points Table

Here are the full standings and points table for The Hundred cricket men’s teams.

Trent Rockets – 20 pts Welsh Fire – 16 pts Manchester Super Giants – 12 pts MI London – 12 pts Sunrisers Leeds – 12 pts Southern Brave – 8 pts London Spirit – 4 pts Birmingham Phoenix – 4 pts

In The Hundred, teams that win a match are awarded four points. If you lose a match, you don’t get any points. If a match is abandoned, tied, or unfinished, both teams record two points.

The top three teams make it to the playoffs. The first-place team books a ticket for the Final, while the second- and third-place teams face each other in the Eliminator. The winner of that match advances to the Final.

Where to Watch The Hundred Cricket

There are many options for watching The Hundred cricket around the world.

For fans in the UK and New Zealand, Sky Sports is the go-to provider for live coverage.

In the USA and Canada, Willow TV is the best streamer to watch the matches live. Cricbuzz TV is available in MENA and Southeast Asia to follow along with The Hundred matches.

In India, fans of The Hundred can enjoy the matches on Sony.