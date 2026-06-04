India Fans Get Bad News on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma For Afghanistan ODI Series

Virat​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Kohli recently wrapped up one of his most outstanding IPL seasons in quite a few years. The 37-year-old scored up 675 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with a good strike rate of 165.

His match-winning 75 against Gujarat Titans in the final was one of his many highlights this season. And now, almost immediately, he has faced a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌setback.

PTI reports, first flagged by @Vikrant_1589 on X, that Kohli is suffering from a hamstring injury and will not take part in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which gets underway on June 13 in Dharamsala.

The BCCI has confirmed the news, bringing an abrupt end to what looked like a perfect build-up to his international return.

How Virat Kohli Picked Up the Hamstring Injury

Kohli sustained the injury during the IPL 2026 final itself, where he was visibly hobbling between the wickets even as he batted through the pain. It was the kind of grit Kohli has always been known for, but it came at a cost.

By​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the time IPL 2026 was over, he had been experiencing minor ankle and knee pains. In fact, these injuries even led to his staying off the pitch in the second innings of the Mumbai Indians game at Wankhede. The symptoms had been there; the final only aggravated the situation.

Kohli, who has already retired from Tests and T20Is, was called up for the Afghanistan series along with veteran Rohit Sharma. For someone returning specifically to play ODIs ahead of the 2027 World Cup cycle, missing this series stings more than usual.

India vs Afghanistan ODI Series and What Comes Next for India

Rohit’s availability is also uncertain, after he picked up a hamstring injury during IPL 2026 with Mumbai Indians and was included in the squad subject to fitness clearance. Hardik Pandya is reportedly doubtful too due to back spasms, meaning India could be without three of their most experienced players at once.

Per Sports Tak, the selectors went with Ishan Kishan ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Kishan’s hitting ability and temperament in South African conditions for the 2027 World Cup being the deciding factors.

Meanwhile,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Gaikwad has been included in the India A team for a tri-series in Sri Lanka, where he will be the vice-captain of the team as well. Since Kohli has been potentially ruled out, there has been talk of him as a possible replacement in the senior team as well.