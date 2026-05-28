T20 Cricket Scoreboard: Indian Women vs England Women Results

While the IPL playoffs get a break, international T20 Cricket gets a day to shine in lieu. On the docket today was the India Women vs England Women T20 match. The results are in, and the Indian Women defeated the English Women. Jemimah Rodrigues and Nandani Sharmi were standouts for India in this victory.

T20 cricket is one of the most exciting sports out there. And the IPL season offers many benefits that other leagues, like the NBA, NHL, and MLB, do not. Today’s match is significant because these two teams will be big players in the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup.

For her tremendous knock, Jemimah Rodrigues was awarded the Player of the Match.

Indian Women vs England Women: T20 Cricket Series Schedule & Players

Today’s match was the first of three meetings between these two sides. Here is the schedule for when those matches will be.

2nd T20: Saturday May 30th, 2026: 7:30 AM Mountain Time

3rd T20: Tuesday June 2nd, 2026: 11:30 AM Mountain Time

Here are the India Women vs England Women player lists for the two squads as they continue this T20 cricket series.

India Women Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani

England Women Players

Charlie Dean (c), Amy Jones (wk), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Flier, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Charis Pavely, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

India Women vs England Women Match Scorecard

India put themselves in a good position with the help of Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues. They both delivered stellar 40-ball knocks to the tune of 54 runs and 69 runs, respectively.

Here is how their top batters helped them get out ahead in this first match. The final score was 188/7 to 150/8, with India winning by 38 runs.

Jemimah Rodrigues: 69 (40), 10 fours, 1 six

Yastika Bhatia: 54 (40), 9 fours, 2 six

Deepti Sharma: 22 (13), 4 fours, 0 sixes

Outside of those three batters, the India side couldn’t manage a lot of offense during their innings. Four of England’s bowlers collected at least one wicket. England’s top bowler was Lauren Bell, who put together a 3/34 (4) spell in an attempt to limit India’s attack.

Here is how the Fall of the Wickets happened with India batting.

Over 0.1 (Smriti Mandhana)

Over 1 (Shafali Verma)

Over 13.4 (Yastika Bhatia)

Over 14 (Jemimah Rodrigues)

Over 16 (Richa Ghosh)

Over 16.2 (Bharti Fulmali)

Over 19.5 (Deepti Sharma)

Second Innings Scorecard

Once India had the ball, only Amy Jones put together a batting performance of any significance. The wicketkeeper scored 67 runs off 48 deliveries. Additionally, she launched nine of those deliveries for 4s.

These were the top run-scorers for England:

Amy Jones: 67 (48), 9 fours, 0 sixes

Heather Knight: 21 (24), 2 fours, 0 sixes

Sophia Dunkley: 16 (10), 2 fours, 1 six

India’s bowlers did a great job limiting England’s offense. Leading the way were Nandani Sharma and Kranti Gaud, who both collected multiple wickets. Kranti recorded a 2/24 (4) spell while Nandani recorded her own 3/34 (4) performance.

Fall of the Wickets

Over 1.5 (Sophia Dunkley)

Over 4 (Alice Capsey)

Over 13.2 (Heather Knight)

Over 15.5 (Amy Jones)

Over 16 (Danielle Gibson)

Over 16.5 (Freya Kemp)

Over 17.3 (Issy Wong)

Over 19.3 (Sophie Ecclestone)

With this win in their back pocket, look for India to come out hot in their second matchup. However, they cannot take England for granted, who will no doubt come back fast and furious in their second match.