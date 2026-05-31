IPL Final 2026 RCB vs GT Live Updates: Who Won the Orange Cap?

The IPL 2026 season has come to end with RCB vs GT, and the Orange Cap competition has been one of the finest side stories throughout the year. The fight for the Orange Cap is still very much alive before the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight.

Right now, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the rightful owner of the Orange Cap. At 15 years old, he made 97 in the Eliminator and then 96 in Qualifier 2, ending the playoffs with 776 runs in 16 matches. His Rajasthan Royals are knocked out, so that figure is definitive. It can’t be ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌increased.

How Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan Can Steal the Orange Cap Tonight In RCB vs GT

That is exactly where the opportunity lies for Gujarat Titans. Gill sits second with 722 runs, just 54 behind Suryavanshi. Sudharsan is third with 710, needing 67 to overtake him. Both open for GT, which means both will get their chance early.

Gill is the likelier of the two. He is in the kind of form where a big score feels inevitable, coming off a 104 off 53 balls in Qualifier 2. If he bats deep tonight, the cap goes with him. Sudharsan has been GT’s quiet but consistent force all season, and a similar knock would put him right in the conversation too.

The situation is simple. Suryavanshi’s tally is set. Gill needs 55, Sudharsan needs 67. One big partnership at the top and this race is settled before the halfway point of the innings.

Where Does Virat Kohli Fit In This?

Kohli has had a very good season for RCB with 600 runs in 15 matches, but the Orange Cap is not a realistic target for him tonight. He sits 176 behind Suryavanshi, which is too large a gap to close in one innings realistically, even for Kohli.

So the final tonight carries two storylines. RCB want to defend their title. GT want to win their first. But somewhere inside all of that, Gill and Sudharsan will be batting with one eye on the scoreboard and one on the Orange Cap standings.

Suryavanshi’s 776 runs have been the highlight of a remarkable season for a 15-year-old. Whether he ends it with the cap still on his head depends entirely on what happens in Ahmedabad tonight.