Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Predictions & Where to Watch the Final Match

The final cricket match of the 2026 IPL regular season is between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals. The KKR has an update on Luvnith Sisoda, although he won’t have much of an impact on the KKR vs DC prediction.

After stumbling out of the gate, KKR has found its form recently. However, it might end up being a case of too little, too late.

Any team in any major sport (MLB, NBA, or NFL) will tell you that starting a season slowly can sometimes derail your playoff chances. That is what has happened to KKR.

Here are a KKR vs DC prediction, a Sisoda update, playing XIs, and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals.

KKR vs DC Prediction:

CricTracker believes that KKR will win today’s match.

First Post has also predicted a KKR victory, saying, “Both Kolkata and Delhi have struggled for consistency throughout the ongoing season, but it’s the former who are in better form at the moment and are the favourites heading into the final league game of the season at the Eden Gardens.”

Google is giving KKR the edge over DC, with a 57 percent probability of winning.

Luvnith Sisoda Update & KKR vs DC Playing XI

Prior to the match starting, the Kolkata Knight Riders announced the signing of Luvnith Sisoda.

According to the official press release, “Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have picked Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for the injured Matheesha Pathirana for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.”

The press release goes on to talk about what Sisoda brings to the table and what happened to Matheesha Pathirana.

“Matheesha Pathirana, a right-arm pacer, is ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury,” the statement continues. “Sisodia, a wicketkeeper-batter, was previously a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KKR in the IPL. Sisodia, who represents Karnataka in Domestic Cricket, has played 15 T20s and has 124 runs against his name from the same.”

“He will join KKR for INR 30 Lakh.”

Here are the likely playing XI for each squad

KKR Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, & Finn Allen

DC Playing XI

KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, & Ashutosh Sharma (Impact Player).

Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Today’s KKR vs DC match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, 8:00 AM Mountain Time, 7:00 AM Pacific Time, or 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Fans in India and Bangladesh have a few options to consider for watching the match. Star Sports Network has several channels to cover a wide spectrum of fans. The JioHotStar website and app are an ideal streaming alternative.

In the USA and Canada, Willow.Tv and Fubo remain the best options to view any match, including KKR vs DC.