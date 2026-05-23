Punjab Kings Playoff Hopes Brighten With Mitchell Marsh Decision

The Punjab Kings have one final 2026 IPL cricket match of the regular season. They will face the last-place Lucknow Super Giants. However, prior to the match, they received an update from Mitchell Marsh.

Soon, the IPL will join the NBA and NHL in entering the playoff portion of their schedules. The first match is already set, with Qualifier 1 scheduled between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans following RCB’s loss to Travis Head and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here is a look at the stat leaders for both teams, an update on Mitchell Marsh, and the qualification scenarios for PBKS.

LSG vs PBKS Stats & Team Leaders

Here is a look at some LSG vs PBKS stats and the batting and bowling stat leaders from each team.

Head-to-Head Stats

Total Matches: 7

PBKS Win: 4

LSG Win: 3

Highest Total: 257 (LSG), 254 (PBKS)

Lowest Total: 153 (LSG), 133 (PBKS)

LSG Tosses Won: 3

PBKS Tosses Won: 4

LSG Stat Leaders

Here are the batting and bowling stat leaders for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Runs: Mitchell Marsh, 563

Mitchell Marsh, 563 Sixes: Mitchell Marsh, 36

Mitchell Marsh, 36 Fours: Mitchell Marsh, 51

Mitchell Marsh, 51 50s: Mitchell Marsh, 3

Mitchell Marsh, 3 100s: Mitchell Marsh, 1

Mitchell Marsh, 1 Highest Score: Mitchell Marsh, 111

Mitchell Marsh, 111 Wickets: Prince Yadav, 16

Prince Yadav, 16 Dot Balls: Mohammad Shami, 122

Mohammad Shami, 122 Maidens: Mohsin Khan, 3

Mohsin Khan, 3 Best Figures: Mohsin Khan, 5/23

PBKS Stat Leaders

Here are the batting and bowling leaders for the Punjab Kings.

Runs: Cooper Connolly, 473

Cooper Connolly, 473 Sixes: Cooper Connolly, 32

Cooper Connolly, 32 Fours: Prabhsimran Singh, 48

Prabhsimran Singh, 48 50s: Shreyas Iyer, 5

Shreyas Iyer, 5 100s: Cooper Connolly, 1

Cooper Connolly, 1 Wickets: Arshdeep Singh, 14

Arshdeep Singh, 14 Dot Balls: Arshdeep Singh, 104

Arshdeep Singh, 104 Maidens: N/A

N/A Best Figures: Arshdeep Singh, 3/22

Lucknow Super Giants Provide Mitchell Marsh Update

As far as Mitchell Marsh goes, the batter will be unavailable for the Lucknow Super Giants today, according to ESPNcricinfo. If LSG is going to play spoiler for PBKS, they will do so without Marsh. This report is now confirmed with the playing XI.

Marsh will finish the 2026 IPL season with 563 runs in 13 matches. Additionally, he hit 51 fours, 36 sixes, with a strike rate of 163.19 and a 111 highest score.

Losing Marsh is significant for LSG; he is the team leader in every major batting category. In fact, PBKS has no one in their squad who has a run total close to Marsh’s before this match.

This certainly turns the tide further in their favor.

Punjab Kings Qualification Scenarios for Playoffs

For the Punjab Kings, the easiest way to give themselves a fighting chance of making the playoffs is simply to win.

PBKS has 13 points and is one point behind the fourth-place Rajasthan Royals. If the Punjab Kings lose today’s match, they will be eliminated from the 2026 IPL.

However, they will not be guaranteed a spot in the playoffs if they defeat LSG. Here is what also needs to happen for them to qualify for the 2026 IPL playoffs:

Mumbai Indians defeat the Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi Capitals defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Even with a victory today, the Punjab Kings need some help from the cricket gods to advance to the playoffs. In the very least, PBKS can go out and enjoy today’s match as best as they can.