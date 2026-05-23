IPL Live Match Scorecard: Who Will Win Today’s PBKS vs LSG? PBKS Get 1st Wicket

Today’s 2026 IPL cricket match features the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants. Stay tuned to this page for PBKS vs LSG live updates, players, predictions, and more.

The IPL 2026 season is drawing to a close as the playoff picture tightens. Unlike MLB, whose season is only a few months long, other sports like the NBA and NHL are closer to crowning champions in their respective leagues.

Here are live updates, player lists, and predictions for today’s PBKS vs LSG match in light of recent LSG developments.

Live Updates: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (May 23, 2026)

*Punjab Kings won the toss and will bowl first.

Punjab Kings: Batting second.

Lucknow Super Giants: 16/1 in 1.1 overs.

PBKS vs LSG Live: Playing XI

Here is the confirmed playing XI for both teams.

Punjab Kings XI

P. Arya, P. Singh (wk), C. Connolly, S. Iyer (c), S. Shedge, S. Singh, A. Omarzai, M. Jansen, V. Vijaykumar, A. Singh, Y. Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants XI

J. Inglis, A. Kulkarni, N. Pooran, A. Badoni, R. Pant (c and wk), A. Samad, M. Choudhary, A. Tendulkar, M. Shami, P. Yadav, M. Khan

PBKS vs LSG Predictions

Here are some predictions on how today’s match will go.