RR vs GT: New Chandigarh Weather Update & Grim ‘No Result’ Scenarios

The 2026 IPL cricket playoffs are in full swing with two matches remaining to crown this year’s IPL trophy winner. However, the New Chandigarh weather threatens to derail today’s IPL Qualifier 2 RR vs GT match.

The first two playoff matches were played to their full extent. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Gujarat Titans despite the threat of rain. However, the one thing that sets the IPL apart from the other major sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL, & MLB) is what happens when a match is abandoned. In IPL league play, each team is awarded a single point on the points table for a “no result.”

Here is the latest New Chandigarh weather update ahead of today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match in addition to the “No Result” scenarios if the match is abandoned.

New Chandigarh Weather: Will RR vs GT IPL Qualifier 2 Get Rained Out?

Today’s match is taking place at the New International Cricket Stadium in Tira. Tira is in the New Chandigarh neighborhood, and, unfortunately, the latest weather forecast for the area is not looking promising.

The current weather is 35 degrees Celsius with 28 km/h winds and gusts up to 46 km/h. However, that is the best part of the weather forecast.

AccuWeather is forecasting a high of 36 degrees Celsius around the time the match is set to begin. Additionally, there is an Orange Alert for hailstorm in the area.

The AccuWeather website reveals this hailstorm alert began at 3:45 PM Friday May 29th (IST) and runs until Saturday at 8:30 AM. This alert reveals that a thunderstorm and intense wind could occur over several surrounding areas.

“Thunderstorm with Lightning, Hailstorm and Gusty winds(50-60 kmph) is likely to occur at isolated places over Chandigarh, Ambala, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jhajjar, Panchkula, Sirsa, Yamunanagar in next 24 hours,” the weather website reports.

Should this storm come to pass, it will certainly derail the match.

What Happens if IPL Qualifier 2 Ends in a “No Result”?

Taking this into consideration is a scary thought for Rajasthan Royals fans for one simple reason. If the IPL Qualifier 2 ends in a “No Result,” then the team that finished higher on the IPL Points Table will advance to the 2026 IPL Final.

Unfortunately for the Rajasthan Royals, that was the Gujarat Titans. GT finished league play with 18 points, while RR finished with 16 points.

So a No Result is the worst scenario for the Rajasthan Royals. However, there is hope that a match can continue if it is merely delayed. There are 120 extra minutes available to finish the match if needed. So today’s Qualifier 2 can start two hours late and still have a winner determined by an actual game.

The Rajasthan Royals deserve to continue their rise to the 2026 IPL Final. RR has only one IPL trophy to its name, having won the title in 2008. Meanwhile, GT has won more recently, claiming the trophy in 2022.

However, it would be an awful shame if the IPL’s most promising young player were forced to end his playoff run due to the weather. Only Mother Nature knows what will happen as the rest of the IPL community waits.