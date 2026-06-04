Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch PAK vs AUS 3rd ODI Today

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ June 4, Thursday, Pakistan will take on Australia in the last ODI of their three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Since the series score is 1-1, whoever wins this match will become the series champion, thus this would be the top match of the tour.

Pakistan had a wonderful start with a five-wicket win in Rawalpindi. However, Australia responded strongly by winning the second game by 41 runs in Lahore, thus leveling the series and setting up a decider.

There were very great performances from both sides during this series and now fans are eagerly awaiting a great match between two of the world’s top-level ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌teams.

When and Where to Watch PAK vs AUS 3rd ODI Live

The Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST. The match will be played at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

For fans in India, there is no official television broadcast partner for the series. However, viewers can still watch the match live online. Multiple reports have confirmed that the game will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel, allowing Indian fans to follow the action free of cost.

Outside India, fans in Pakistan can access the match through platforms such as PCB Live, while viewers in Australia can follow the action through local broadcast and streaming partners, including Kayo Sports.

Free Streaming, Live Score and Match Updates

Those​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ who can’t watch the live streaming will be able to follow the ball-by-ball action via live score platforms like ESPNcricinfo, Cricbuzz and Cricket Australia’s Match Centre where they offer real-time scores, commentary, wickets, partnerships and match statistics throughout the game.

The final match is likely to be a tight one. Based on the pre-match reports, spinners could get some assistance from Lahore’s pitch as the game goes on, while the weather prediction suggests there might be some rain which could influence the decision-making process and team selections.

Pakistan will once again look towards stars such as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam, while Australia will rely on captain Josh Inglis and a young squad eager to secure a series win away from home. With the series tied and everything on the line, cricket fans can expect a thrilling finish to the Australia tour of Pakistan.