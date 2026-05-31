Purple Cap 2026: Who Has the Most Wickets? Maidens? Previous Winners?

The 2026 IPL cricket season has been one for the record books. Now, with the IPL Trophy hanging in the balance, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Final could come down to whose bowling unit is better. It will be a Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Kagiso Rabada showdown, with the two IPL players at the top of the 2026 Purple Cap leaderboard (and previous Purple Cap winners).

For those more familiar with the NBA and MLB, bowlers are essentially this sport‘s pitchers. Unlike the MLB, there are limits to how much a bowler can bowl in a cricket match.

There are many ways to take wickets. However, those ways all look the same on the score sheet. With that in mind, here is the Purple Cap leaderboard for wickets, maidens, bowling figures, dot balls, and economy, in addition to a list of previous winners and some interesting stats & observations.

Purple Cap 2026 Leaderboard: Top 5 Wickets

It’s not easy to take wickets match after match. This makes winning the Purple Cap an incredibly impressive achievement. Heading into the RCB vs GT Final, here is the Purple Cap top 5 leaderboard.

Kagiso Rabada (GT), 28 wickets, 16 matches Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB), 27 wickets, 15 matches Jofra Archer (RR), 25 wickets, 16 matches Anshul Kamboj (CSK), 21 wickets, 14 matches Esthan Malinga (SRH), 20 wickets, 15 matches

Most Maidens in the 2026 IPL

Here are all the bowlers who recorded maidens in the 2026 IPL.

Mohsin Khan (LSG), 3 maidens, 7 matches Akeal Hossein (CSK), 1 maiden, 7 matches Mohammed Siraj (GT), 1 maiden, 16 matches Suyash Sharma (RCB), 1 maiden, 12 matches Jofra Archer (RR), 1 maiden, 16 matches Kagiso Rabada (GT), 1 maiden, 16 matches Corbin Bosch (MI), 1 maiden, 6 matches Rasikh Dar (RCB), 1 maiden, 11 matches

IPL 2026: Top 5 Best Bowling Figures

Here are the bowlers who had the five best figures over the entire 2026 IPL.

Mohsin Khan (LSG), 5/23 (4) vs KKR Josh Hazlewood (RCB), 4/12 (3.3) vs DC Akeal Hossein (CSK), 4/17 (4) vs MI Jamie Overton (CSK), 4/18 (4) vs DC Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB), 4/23 (4) vs MI

Most Dot Balls

Here are the top five bowlers in the IPL this year in dot balls.

Kagiso Rabada (GT), 165 dots Mohammed Siraj (GT), 162 dots Jofra Archer (RR), 158 dots Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB), 141 dots Sunil Narine (KKR), 137 dots

Best Bowling Economy

Here are the five best bowling economy amongst bowlers.

Sunil Narine (KKR), 6.64 (13 matches) Harpreet Brar (PBKS), 7.50 (2 matches) Jason Holder (GT), 7.54 (10 matches) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB), 8.00 (15 matches) Akeal Hossein (CSK), 8.02 (7 matches)

IPL Players: Previous Purple Cap Winners

Who will win the Purple Cap in 2026? While IPL fans everywhere await the results of the IPL 2026 Final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans, here is the list of previous Purple Cap winners.

2025: Prasidh Krishna (GT) – 25 wickets

2024: Harshal Patel (PBKS) – 24 wickets

2023: Mohammad Shami (GT) – 28 wickets

2022: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) – 27 wickets

2021: Harshal Patel (RCB) – 32 wickets

2020: Kagiso Rabada (DC) – 30 wickets

2019: Imran Tahir (CSK) – 26 wickets

2018: Andrew Tye (PBKS) – 24 wickets

2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) – 26 wickets

2016: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) – 23 wickets

2015: Dwayne Bravo (CSK) – 26 wickets

2014: Mohit Sharma (CSK) – 23 wickets

2013: Dwayne Bravo (CSK) – 32 wickets

2012: Morne Morkel (DC) – 25 wickets

2011: Lasith Malinga (MI) – 28 wickets

2010: Pragyan Ojha – 21 wickets

2009: RP Singh – 23 wickets

2008: Sohail Tanvir (RR) – 22 wickets

Observations About Purple Cap Winners

Here are some interesting observations and stats on previous IPL players who have won the Purple Cap.