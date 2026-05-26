IPL Qualifier 1 Results Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win

The 2026 IPL Final cricket match is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. The 2026 IPL Qualifier 1 is finished, and the results are in. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have defeated the Gujarat Titans to advance to the 2026 IPL Final. This is happening in no small part due to Rajat Patidar’s play.

Unlike other sports, the IPL doesn’t give a losing team another shot at reaching the final. In the NBA, MLB, NFL, and NHL, once you lose a match or series, you are eliminated.

Because of the 93-run knock, Patidar was given the Player of the Match award.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Could Face 1 of 3 Teams in IPL Final

Given the IPL playoffs’ structure, RCB could still face one of the three remaining teams. They could play the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, or the Gujarat Titans (again).

To get a sense of what they could be up against, here is the full squad list for each of those three teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Players

All-Rounders: Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, R.S. Ambrish, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitesh Kumar Reddy.

Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, R.S. Ambrish, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitesh Kumar Reddy. Batters: Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Heinrich Klassen, and Travis Head.

Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Heinrich Klassen, and Travis Head. Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Dilshan Madushanka, and Gerald Coetzee.

Rajasthan Royals Players

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Emanjot Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, & Dasun Shanaka.

Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Emanjot Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, & Dasun Shanaka. Batters: Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorious, Aman Rao Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, & Dhruv Jurel.

Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorious, Aman Rao Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, & Dhruv Jurel. Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, & Nandre Burger.

Gujarat Titans Players

All-Rounders: Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, & Shahrukh Khan.

Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, & Shahrukh Khan. Batters: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Connor Esterhuizen, Glenn Phillips, & Sai Sudharsan.

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Connor Esterhuizen, Glenn Phillips, & Sai Sudharsan. Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, & Rashid Khan.

2026 Qualifier 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard

GT won the toss and decided to bowl first. This led to an incredible innings by the RCB batters, with skipper Rajat Patidar leading the way. These were the top batters for RCB.

Patidar, 93 (33), 5 fours, 9 sixes

Kohli, 43 (25), 5 fours, 1 six

Pandya, 43 (28), 5 fours, 2 sixes

As you can see, it was an incredible knock from Patidar. Not only did he nearly knock a century, but he did it off 33 deliveries.

However, the Gujarat Titans didn’t make it easy on RCB, as their bowlers came to the match locked and loaded. Jason Holder and Kagiso Rabada recorded two wickets apiece.

This is how the Fall of the Wickets happened for RCB: