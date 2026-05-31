Today’s IPL Match Scoreboard: RCB vs GT Final Results

The 2026 IPL cricket season has come to a conclusion. The results are in and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have defeated the Gujarat Titans. The RCB vs GT Final was highly touted as a must-see match, and the two squads did not disappoint. Virat Kohli made a huge impact on the match results. Looking at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard, it’s easy to see that the IPL 2026 Final was one to remember.

Today’s match was the biggest sports event in India, with millions watching the festivities from around the globe. This massive event has drawn more viewers than most NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB games have.

RCB won by 5 wickets with a final score of 161/5 to 155/8.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players

Following their victory and claiming their first back-to-back trophy, here is the full player list of all the Royal Challengers Bengaluru players.

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malholtra, and Kanishk Chouhan.

Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malholtra, and Kanishk Chouhan. Batters: Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, and Jordan Cox.

Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, and Jordan Cox. Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, and Yash Dayal.

IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard

Before the match started, RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first. What happened during that first inning is clear to see on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard. Bhuvneshwar Kumar did his best to secure the Purple Cap, but he fell short.

There were the top batters for GT:

Washington Sundar, 50 (37), 5 fours, 0 sixes

Nishant Sindhu, 20 (18), 3 fours, 0 sixes

Jos Buttler, 19 (23), 1 four, 0 sixes

As you can see, RCB’s bowlers did well against GT. They did so well that GT’s opening partnership was dismissed before the end of the fourth over, with a combined 22 runs scored.

This is how the Fall of the Wickets happened for the Gujarat Titans:

Over 2.2 (Shubman Gill)

Over 3.4 (Sai Sudharsan)

Over 7.6 (Nishant Sindhu)

Over 12.1 (Jos Buttler)

Over 14.1 (Arshad Khan)

Over 16.1 (Rahul Tewatia)

Over 18.3 (Jason Holder)

Over 19.2 (Rashid Khan)

Three bowlers were aggressive on the wickets against GT; Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Salam Dar. Rasikh would finish the match with the best figures, putting up a 3/27 (4) spell.

Gujarat Titans 2026 Final Wagon Wheel

The Gujarat Titans scored 155 runs in their innings. Their batters favored the Leg Side, scoring 98 runs, while they scored 52 runs on the Off Side.

This is also true for Washington Sundar. GT’s best batter knocked 36 runs to the Leg Side with his remaining 14 reaching the Off Side.

2nd Innings Scorecard: Virat Kohli Leads the Charge

Virat Kohli led RCB’s chase from the front, putting together an impressive knock as part of the opening partnership.

These were the top batters for RCB:

Virat Kohli, 75 (42), 9 fours, 2 sixes

Venkatesh Iyer, 32 (16), 4 fours, 2 sixes

Tim David, 24 (17), 3 fours, 1 six

Kohli was the clear best batter from both sides in this match. Rashid Khan did his best to stop RCB’s chase. However, his two wickets were not enough to stop King Kohli.

This is the Fall of the Wickets for RCB:

Over 4.3 (Venkatesh Iyer)

Over 5.1 (Devdutt Padikkal)

Over 8.2 (Rajat Patidar)

Over 8.5 (Krunal Pandya)

Over 13.6 (Tim David)

RCB’s Wagon Wheel

Similar to GT, RCB favored one side significantly more than the other side. In their innings, RCB scored 116 runs off the Leg Side, in addition to 43 on the Off Side.

For Kohli, he scored nine runs on the Off Side and a whopping 66 runs off the Leg Side.

IPL 2026 will stand as a match to remember.