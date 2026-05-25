When is Qualifier 1? RCB vs GT Date, Tickets & Where to Watch

With the regular season fixtures complete for the IPL cricket season, everyone’s attention now turns to the 2026 IPL Qualifier 1. The final double-header of the season ended with two massive wins. The Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians by 30 runs, while the Delhi Capitals prevented the Kolkata Knight Riders from reaching the playoffs with a 40-run victory. Now, the next match that fans await is RCB vs GT, the winner advancing straight to the IPL Final.

Most major sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) run for several months. However, the IPL is not like that. The first fixtures occurred at the end of March, and the Champion will be crowned on May 31st.

Here is what you need to know about the Qualifier 1 match, including the date, how to book tickets to see the match live, and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans on live cable or streaming.

2026 IPL Qualifier 1 RCB vs GT

The IPL shared a post on social media directing fans to an event page. This page gives information on the Qualifier 1 event details.

They are promoting this event as kid-friendly, with tickets needed for individuals aged 2 and up. Entry to the event is allowed for all ages. Additionally, it is wheelchair accessible with free water stations

The event is highly affordable, with tickets currently being sold at 5500 Indian Rupees. This is equivalent to approximately $80 Canadian Dollars or $58 USD.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Date

Tuesday, May 26th, will be the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans date for the first playoff match. Here is what you need to know about the event schedule.

The event will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamshala, Dharamshala.

Gates open at 4:30 PM IST, with the match beginning at 7:30 PM IST time. The event is scheduled to end at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

This is the most important match either team has played this IPL season. The winner of this will go straight to the Final. However, the loser will go on to play in Qualifier 2, facing one of the Sunrisers Hyderabad or the Rajasthan Royals.

There are many options for fans when it comes to where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans.

In India, if fans cannot attend the event live, there are several cable and live streaming options. For cable, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network. This network hosts several channels in a variety of languages. Additionally, JioHotStar has a website and app for fans to stream the event in the comfort of their own homes.

In Bangladesh, fans can also turn to Star Sports Network and JioHotStar to watch the match.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports is the go-to for cable coverage of cricket. The provider also has an app that can be used to stream matches on computers or cellular devices. Fans can also stream via NOW or YuppTV.

IPL fans in the United States or Canada have two main streaming options. RCB and GT fans in North America can watch the match on Willow.tv or Fubo.

This is shaping up to be an entertaining match, one that carries incredible weight. This is must-see sports.