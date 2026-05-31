RCB vs GT Predicted Playing 11 For IPL Finals: Key Changes and Match Preview

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ IPL 2026 final is finally here! And what bigger stage could there be than this? Two teams fighting for a trophy and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad full of crowd, setting the scene for a cricket night where anything could happen.

The game starts at 7:30 PM IST, with the world´s largest cricket stadium serving as a scenery. It’s difficult to imagine a better setting for a final.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the final as both the defending champions and the overwhelming favorites, having just taken a win over the Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1.

The key man in that victory was Rajat Patidar, who scored a blistering 93 off 33 balls. His innings was a statement of how potent the RCB team can be when they are at their ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌best.

RCB Predicted Playing 11 for the IPL 2026 Final

RCB are expected to go in with the same combination that demolished GT last time.

Virat Kohli

Venkatesh Iyer

Devdutt Padikkal

Rajat Patidar (C)

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Tim David

Krunal Pandya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Josh Hazlewood

Jacob Duffy

Rasikh Salam

Phil Salt has returned from a finger injury and could come in if RCB feel he is ready. If he plays, Venkatesh Iyer may drop down or make way. Either way, this batting order has no real weak link.

GT Predicted Playing 11 and What They Bring to the Final

GT arrive with serious momentum after pulling off the highest successful chase in IPL playoff history against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Shubman Gill was the one who made that happen, and he carries that form into tonight.

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill (C)

Jos Buttler (WK)

Nishant Sindhu

Washington Sundar

Jason Holder

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Their bowling is just as threatening, with Rabada leading the Purple Cap race and Rashid Khan ready to strangle the middle overs. The last time these two met, RCB posted 254 and bowled GT out for 162. GT know exactly what went wrong

A team that just chased down a record playoff total is not one you want to sleep on, and with 130,000+ fans at their home ground, the atmosphere alone could shift the game.