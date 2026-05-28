RCB’s IPL 2026 Final Opponent? GT vs RR Qualifier 2 Explained

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ final of IPL 2026 is scheduled for May 31, and one team has already qualified. The defending champions have secured their place, and the other side of the bracket is yet to be decided.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the final on May 26 after defeating Gujarat Titans by a huge margin of 92 runs in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala. The captain Rajat Patidar scored an unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls, and RCB managed to put up a huge total of 254 which is the highest ever in IPL playoff ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌games.

The Other Finalist Is Still Being Decided

Since​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ RCB had their spot secured already, the focus turned to the Eliminator with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, hitting an unbelievable 97 off 29 balls, RR got the victory very easily. SRH, when bowling, were all out for 196 while chasing 244 and thus ended their IPL 2026 journey.

Unfortunately for SRH, the result means Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will meet in Qualifier 2 on May 29 at New Chandigarh. GT have the opportunity for a comeback despite the very heavy Q1 defeat against RCB.

Whoever wins that encounter is heading to Ahmedabad to take on RCB in the final. So the dilemma that RCB supporters have now is simply this: which team would they prefer to see their team take on at Narendra Modi Stadium on May ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌31?

GT or RR: Which Opponent Is Better for RCB?

Gujarat​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Titans will be a tough opponent so it all starts with the venue. Ahmedabad is their home ground and they have won four consecutive games at home this season.

Adding to Rashid Khan’s 19 wickets, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj, you will have the most complete bowling attack left in the tournament.

We can’t say the same about RR. Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the very top of their order are very dangerous but the rest of the side has a tendency to totally collapse once they go.

Their number 4 to 8 batsmen have only averaged 20.6 runs during the league phase and skipper Riyan Parag couldn’t find consistent form throughout the season. This is exactly the kind of weakness that RCB’s bowlers will be able to capitalize ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌on.

RCB already beat GT by 92 runs in Q1, which counts for confidence. But the final is a one-off game on a big night, and GT’s bowling attack makes them dangerous regardless of recent results. RR’s thin middle order is a more exploitable weakness.

RCB have three full days of rest before May 31, while whoever comes through Qualifier 2 will be playing their third game in short span. The defending champions are well-placed either way, but Rajasthan Royals, with their brittle batting depth, is the matchup most RCB fans would choose.