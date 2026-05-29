Today’s IPL Match Scoreboard: GT vs RR Results

Today’s IPL playoff cricket match is the final one before the IPL 2026 Final. The 2026 IPL Qualifier 2 is finished, and the results are in. The Gujarat Titans have defeated the Rajasthan Royals to advance to the 2026 IPL Final. This is happening in no small part due to Shubman Gill’s play. Looking at the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard, it’s easy to tell that it was a highly entertaining matchup for cricket fans.

Unlike the majority of other sports, the IPL doesn’t give a losing team another shot at reaching the final. However, the Gujarat Titans were granted another chance because of their top-two finish on the IPL points table. Once you lose a series or a match in the NBA, MLB, NFL, and NHL, you are eliminated.

The Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets, scoring 219/3 over RR’s 214/6. Shubman Gill was named the Player of the Match following his century knock.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Await in the IPL 2026 Final

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been waiting to learn their opponent since their match against GT earlier this week concluded. They got the better of the Gujarat Titans, in no small part because of a fabulous knock from their captain, Rajar Patidar.

Heading into the IPL 2026 final, here is the full list of Royal Challengers Bengaluru players.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malholtra, and Kanishk Chouhan.

Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malholtra, and Kanishk Chouhan. Batters: Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, and Jordan Cox.

Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, and Jordan Cox. Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, and Yash Dayal.

With the Gujarat Titans advancing, here is a look at their players.

Gujarat Titans Players

All-Rounders: Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, & Shahrukh Khan.

Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, & Shahrukh Khan. Batters: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Connor Esterhuizen, Glenn Phillips, & Sai Sudharsan.

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Connor Esterhuizen, Glenn Phillips, & Sai Sudharsan. Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, & Rashid Khan.

IPL Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard

Prior to the start of the match, RR won the toss and elected to bat first. The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard kicked off in spectacular fashion as Vaibhav Suryavanshi staked his claim to the Orange Cap with a massively impressive near-century knock.

These were the top batters for RR.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 96 (47), 8 fours, 7 sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja, 45 (35), 5 fours, 1 six

Donovan Ferreira, 38 (11), 2 fours, 4 sixes

As you can see, it was another fabulous knock from Suryavanshi, a.k.a, Boss Baby. He hit the most fours and sixes from the Rajasthan Royals innings.

Similar to their match against RCB, Jason Holder and Kagiso Rabada did a great job of putting up the least expensive overs possible. Both bowlers collected two wickets.

This is how the Fall of the Wickets happened for the Rajasthan Royals:

Over 0.4 (Yashasvi Jaiswal)

Over 1.5 (Dhruv Jurel)

Over 9.3 (Riyan Parag)

Over 11.3 (Dasun Shanaka)

Over 12.4 (Jofra Archer)

Over 17.2 (Vaibhav Suryavanshi)

When the ball turned over to RR, Jason Holder finished the innings with a fabulous 2/27 (4) spell.

2nd Innings Scorecard: Shubman Gill Shines

While Suryavanshi hit a knock to remember, Shubman Gill stepped up to the pitch and put together a century to remember. Here are the highest scorers from the GT innings.

Shubman Gill, 104 (53), 15 fours, 3 sixes

Sai Sudharsan, 58 (32), 8 fours, 1 six

Rahul Tewatia, 17 (9), 2 fours, 1 six

By the end of the match, GT’s batters were too much for the bowling depth of the Rajasthan Royals. Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Brijesh Sharma all recorded one wicket in a losing effort.