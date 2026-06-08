Watch Saurabh Netravalkar Pursue 2 Dreams in New Cricbuzz Documentary

With the Women’s ICC T20 Cricket World Cup merely days away, Cricbuzz has sent shockwaves with its own announcement. They have announced a first for them, a feature-length documentary. The subject? Star for the Men’s USA national cricket team at the World Cup, Saurabh Netravalkar.

The Long Game: Saurabh Netravalkar, Between Two Worlds – A Saurabh Netravalkar Documentary

Cricket star Saurabh Netravalkar is getting the documentary treatment. Here is the full press release.

“Willow by Cricbuzz, the destination for live, streaming, and on-demand cricket in the US and Canada, today announced the premiere of its first original feature-length documentary, The Long Game: Saurabh Netravalkar, Between Two Worlds, premiering June 17 on Willow TV, followed by its June 18 debut on Amazon Prime Video, just in time for the opening of the 2026 Major League Cricket season on June 18,” the press release states.

“Produced by Academy Award winner Adam Leipzig, whose 2006 documentary March of the Penguins won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, the film marks Leipzig’s 40th feature film and Willow’s expansion from live sports broadcaster into premium original storytelling. A precursor to The Long Game.”

As part of the release, they revealed some details about the content of the documentary.

“Directed by Pierre Friquet, The Long Game: Saurabh Netravalkar, Between Two Worlds tells the story of one of the most unlikely figures in modern sports,” the press release states. “The documentary follows Netravalkar’s journey from a promising cricket player in India, where he played alongside future Indian cricket stars before an unexpected setback derailed his international career, to earning a master’s degree at Cornell University and building a career as a lead engineer in Silicon Valley, before ultimately helping lead the United States to a historic victory over Pakistan during the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, one of the biggest upsets in cricket history.”

“Along the way, the film explores the setbacks, uncertainty and sacrifices that shaped his path, from falling short of his early cricket ambitions in India to rebuilding his life and rediscovering the sport thousands of miles from home.”

Saurabh himself shared some thoughts on the documentary and on telling his story.

“Telling this story means sharing parts of my life I’ve kept private, like the doubts, the moments when cricket felt impossible to hold onto, the sacrifices my family made so I could chase two dreams at once,” said Saurabh Netravalkar. “If this film helps even one person believe they don’t have to choose between who they are and who they want to become, then opening up like this was worth it. That’s bigger than cricket, bigger than me.”

Who is Saurabh Netravalkar?

Saurabh is a left-hand fast bowler who primarily plays T20 cricket for Major League Cricket. His best figures in that tournament came during his first year, when he recorded a tremendous 6/9 spell in 2023.

Additionally, performed in three innings during the most recent Men’s ICC T20 Cricket World Cup for Team USA. He recorded figures of 0/65, 1/40, and 1/27 during the Group phase of the tournament.