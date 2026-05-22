IPL Live: Who Will Win RCB vs SRH? SRH Win Toss

Things are coming down to the wire in this year’s IPL 2026 T20 Cricket season. The top three teams on the IPL points table are virtually set. Two of those teams are featured in tonight’s match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The home stretch of any sports season can be challenging, as the teams playing in the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB can attest. Despite the IPL’s shorter length of season, it is still a tough sport to compete in.

Here are live updates for today’s cricket match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Also included are the match squads and a few predictions.

Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Cricket Match (May 22, 2026)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0/0 in 0 overs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Yet to bat.

*SRH have won the toss. They have decided to bat first.

IPL 2026 Squads For SRH vs RCB

SRH and RCB have plenty of players to choose from for this match. Here is a look at who is in both squads.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malholtra, and Kanishk Chouhan.

Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malholtra, and Kanishk Chouhan. Batters: Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, and Jordan Cox.

Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, and Jordan Cox. Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, and Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Players

All-Rounders: Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, R.S. Ambrish, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitesh Kumar Reddy.

Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, R.S. Ambrish, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitesh Kumar Reddy. Batters: Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Heinrich Klassen, and Travis Head.

Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Heinrich Klassen, and Travis Head. Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Dilshan Madushanka, and Gerald Coetzee.

Some SRH vs RCB Predictions

Here are some SRH vs RCB predictions for today’s match.