Today’s IPL Match Scoreboard: SRH vs RR Results

The 2026 IPL cricket playoffs are shaping up to be entertaining for all. The Eliminator IPL 2026 is finished, and the results are in. The Rajasthan Royals have defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad to advance to the 2026 Qualifier 2. This is happening in no small part due to Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking knock.

As far as sports go, IPL cricket is significant for a few reasons. It’s not too long (here’s looking at you, MLB), but just the right length to keep fans excited about their teams in every match without fatigue.

Rajasthan Royals Will Face the Gujarat Titans in the Next IPL Match

The lineup for Qualifier 2 is now set following the Rajasthan Royals’ victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Unfortunately for RR, they still need to defeat the Gujarat Titans before they can enter the 2026 IPL Finals.

With that being said, here is how things are shaping up for Qualifier 2, including the full player lists for each squad playing in the match.

Gujarat Titans Players

All-Rounders: Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, & Shahrukh Khan.

Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, & Shahrukh Khan. Batters: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Connor Esterhuizen, Glenn Phillips, & Sai Sudharsan.

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Connor Esterhuizen, Glenn Phillips, & Sai Sudharsan. Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, & Rashid Khan.

Rajasthan Royals Players

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Emanjot Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, & Dasun Shanaka.

Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Emanjot Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, & Dasun Shanaka. Batters: Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorious, Aman Rao Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, & Dhruv Jurel.

Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorious, Aman Rao Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, & Dhruv Jurel. Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, & Nandre Burger.

Should the Rajasthan Royals advance past Qualifier 2, they will go on to play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Eliminator IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard

Surisers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Unfortunately for them, this proved to be their undoing. Suryavanshi put together a knock for the ages and led the way for RR on the way to their playoff victory.

Suryavanshi, 97 (29), 5 fours, 12 sixes

Jurel, 50 (21), 5 fours, 3 sixes

Jaiswal, 29 (29), 4 fours, 0 sixes

Suryavanshi now holds the record for the most sixes in an IPL season. That is a tremendous accomplishment in itself; however, the prodigy is only 15 years old, making it all the more incredible.

RR was able to do the majority of their damage in the top order of their batting side. Here is how the Fall of the Wickets happened for RR:

Over 7.6 (Vaibhav Suryavanshi)

Over 10.2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal)

Over 13.5 (Dhruv Jurel)

Over 15.2 (Riyan Parag)

Over 16.1 (Dasun Shanaka)

Over 18.1 (Donovan Ferreira)

Over 18.6 (Jofra Archer)

Over 19.2 (Nandre Burger)

When the fielders turned the ball over to RR, Praful Hinge held the best figures for SRH. The bowler surrendered a good volume of runs, however, finishing with 3/54 in four overs.