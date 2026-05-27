Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Big Support Ahead of Today’s IPL Match

At first glance, there isn’t any obvious overlap between IPL cricket and World Wrestling Entertainment (or WWE). However, Drew McIntyre might change that. He might also have revealed who he is cheering for in this year’s IPL playoffs ahead of today’s IPL match between Vaibhav Suryavanshi and the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In doing so, he’s revealed his own SRH vs RR Eliminator prediction.

This year’s IPL playoffs feature the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals. While it’s common for players from MLB, NHL, NFL, and NBA to reveal their favorite players from other sports, this is the first time a wrestling star has revealed their favorite cricket team.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Draws Drew McIntyre Support

This just in, WWE star Drew McIntyre has revealed his IPL playoffs pick.

In a new workout video, McIntyre was spotted sporting an IPL jersey. The jersey? A Rajasthan Royals jersey with “Sooryavanshi” and the number 03 on the back.

The now-viral clip shows McIntyre performing a few reps of a workout exercise and then flexing his muscles while looking into the camera.

The caption of the video is simply, “Chosen One.”

This video suggests McIntyre’s support for Suryavanshi, not just for today’s RR vs SRH match, but for the entire 2026 IPL playoffs. It also shows that McIntyre’s RR vs SRH Eliminator prediction favors the young cricketer and RR.

Other RR vs SRH Eliminator Predictions & Betting Odds

As far as other RR vs SRH Eliminator predictions go, it’s not looking good for cricket’s boy wonder.

CricTracker has predicted that the team chasing will be victorious. They are saying the win probability is an even 50-50 split. Firstpost is predicting a Sunrisers Hyderabad victory. The outlet reasons that SRH’s batting firepower will help propel them to a victory in today’s Eliminator match.

Google slightly favors the Sunrisers Hyderabad, giving them a 53 percent chance of victory.

As far as betting odds go, SRH are the betting favorites. Betfred reveals SRH are 4/5 favorites. This is not surprising as SRH has won both regular-season matches between these two sides. SRH defeated RR by 57 runs in their first clash with a 216/6 to 159 final score. Suryavanshi finished that match with a duck (0 runs).

In the more recent match, SRH won by five wickets, walking away with a 229/5 to 228/6 victory. Suryavanshi hit his highest score of the 2026 IPL with a 103-run knock off 37 deliveries.

Drew McIntyre, Big Cricket Fan?

McIntyre’s now-viral clip isn’t the first time he’s shown support for cricketers.

In September 2023, McIntyre showed up to a match wearing an Indian ODI jersey, prior to the World Cup. He then sent a message to the India team via an Instagram post.

“Being in India for WWE Superstar Spectacle taught me cricket is a religion in the country,” the caption reads. “Good luck to Rohit Sharma and his team in the upcoming World Cup, and thank you for the hospitality every time I visit. When I’m next in the country, I want to go to a game!!!”

It’s safe to say that McIntyre will likely be tuning in to today’s match to cheer on the “Chosen One.”