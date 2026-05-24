Has Vaibhav Suryavanshi Played His Final RR Match? Speculation Rises As Playoff Hopes Fade

The Rajasthan Royals‘ 2026 IPL cricket playoff hopes hang by the smallest of threads. Unfortunately for them, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s early dismissal in their final regular-season match is putting that hope into major jeopardy. Approaching the 18th over of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match, RR has 161 runs during their innings.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Part 2

It took nearly half of RR’s innings for them to reach 100 runs. Additionally, this match’s wicket fall saw the Rajasthan Royals’ opening partnership dismissed in the first five overs, with a third wicket falling before the end of the powerplay.

If the Rajasthan Royals can’t find a way to win the match, their playoff hopes are crushed. Worse than that, their chances of retaining Suryavanshi will surely be finished as well.

Rajasthan Royals Parting Ways With Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Back when these two squads faced each other in April, comments were made about Suryavanshi’s future. Specifically, if MI were to make a play for the youngster.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi will play against his future team tonight,” wrote Jatin Paranjape on X prior to the April match between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals. Jatin is a former BCCI selector.

Now, this comment is not without merit, as RR has a history of either trading young stars or letting them walk to auction, only for them to join new squads.

Most notably, they traded Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings prior to last season’s retention deadline. He was captain of the Rajasthan Royals when the trade took place.

Would they consider trading Suryavanshi? It may seem like a crazy notion, but they are not averse to letting these young players go.

Suryavanshi Predicted to Score Big in Next Auction

When it comes to his pay, Suryavanshi is making a modest sum right now. He has been impressive this season, scoring 583 runs in 14 matches. Additionally, he recorded 50 fours, 53 sixes, with a 103 high score and a 232.27 strike rate.

Because of this performance, he is worth far more than the 1.1 Crore RR paid for him at the auction. And that’s why many believe Suryavanshi may go to auction rather than be retained by the Rajasthan Royals.

“If Vaibhav Suryavanshi comes to auction, he will easily get between 30-35 crores,” one user predicted on X. “(He) will be the most expensive cricketer in history of IPL for his high ceiling, a very long career ahead & brand value, people literally switch their TV on for him.”

The price of 30-35 crores converts to $4.29 million and $5 million Canadian dollars.

It’s sensible to speculate that the Royals would be just fine paying this price. However, will Suryavanshi’s situation be the exception to the rule? Or just another example of the rule playing out?

Unfortunately, the auction is several months away. So, unless there is a trade, don’t expect any resolution regarding this for a long time.